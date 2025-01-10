Forgot password
An aerial view of destroyed homes along the beach as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 09, 2025 in Malibu, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. At least five people have been killed, and over 25,000 acres have burned. Over 2,000 structures have also burned and almost 180,000 people are under orders to evacuate.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
Every major landmark, building, or place that’s been affected by the Palisades, Eaton, and other LA wildfires, confirmed

The economic losses are estimated to be over $50 billion.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Jan 10, 2025 12:51 pm

The fires that have been blazing through at least five areas of the greater Los Angeles areas since Tuesday have had disastrous consequences. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reported that the death toll had climbed to 10, with over 45 square miles of land scorched.

Within that land previously stood the houses of the Hollywood elite and the homes of the working class alike, and the community landmarks that they now mourn. USA Today reported 5,316 structures were scorched in the largest outbreak in Palisades, with another 5,000 structures in the second largest in Eaton, impacting both the Altadena and the Pasadena areas. Here is a non-comprehensive list of the places affected.

Pacific Palisades

A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.
Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images

The 23,000 people who lived in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. saw three schools burn, including Marquez Elementary, a 63-year-old school famous for serving as the setting of Grease, and Pali High, which appeared in Carrie and MTV’s Teen Wolf. Meanwhile, the performing arts community grieved the loss of Theatre Palisades (pictured), founded in 1963 by TV writers Ken Rosen, Sheldon Stark, and Jacquie Chester, and of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, which held priceless memorabilia belonging to the Cherokee Nation comedian, film actor, and writer.

In better news, the arts center known for hosting prestigious Hollywood soirées, the Getty Villa, got out of the fire relatively unscathed, with the blaze impacting the vegetation but not the buildings. Business Insider reported that this was thanks to “double-walled construction,” and the staff’s effort to keep the premises brush-free.

  • Marquez Elementary School
  • Palisades Elementary School
  • Palisades Charter High School (affected, not destroyed)
  • Theatre Palisades, Pierson Playhouse
  • Will Rogers State Historic Park and Will Rogers’ house
  • Topanga State Park (parts affected)
    • Topanga Ranch Motel (destroyed)
  • Ralphs grocery store
  • Palisades Branch Library
  • Getty Villa (affected, not destroyed)
  • Corpus Cristi Catholic Church
  • Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu

Altadena

The remains of a destroyed Altadena Community Church is seen as the Eaton Fire continues to burn on January 9, 2025 in Altadena, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. At least five people have been killed, and over 25,000 acres have burned. Over 2,000 structures have also burned and almost 180,000 people are under orders to evacuate.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Altadena is an unincorporated, census-designated community in Los Angeles County, known for its long history as home to a Black and Latino middle class. At a time when redlining prevented Black Americans in particular from purchasing land across California, Altadena was an exception, and became a tightly-knit community and home to many multi generational families across the class, race, and income spectrum.

Landmarks destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena include the 30-year-old Masjid Al Taqwa mosque, and the iconic Bunny Museum, which held the Guinness World Record for largest collection of rabbit-related items. Also gone is the Altadena Community Church (pictured) — a pillar of the neighborhood for over 80 years, it was beloved for its progressive and inclusive policies, including welcoming LGBTQ+ folks among its congregation.

  • Eaton Canyon Nature Center
  • Charles S. Farnsworth Park, including the William D. Davies Memorial Building
  • The Altadena Community Church
  • Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church
  • Local post office
  • Altadena Hardware
  • Altadena Golf Course
  • Altadena Senior Center
  • The Bunny Museum
  • Fox’s, a local restaurant
  • Altadena mosque, Masjid Al Taqwa
  • The performing arts theater, Public Displays of Altadena
  • Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian school 
  • The McNally House
  • Eliot Arts Magnet Academy, a middle school (affected, not destroyed)

Pasadena

The Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center burns during the Eaton Fire on January 08, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Over 1,000 structures have burned, with two people dead, in wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds across L.A. County.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Directly adjacent to Altadena, North Pasadena was also compromised by the Eaton outbreak. Besides the residences of countless private citizens, the worshipers of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center (pictured) also lost their second home. Built over 80 years ago, the building “burned almost entirely to the ground,” per the temple’s website. In a statement, the synagogue leaders assured congregants that they “were able to rescue all [their] Torah scrolls from the sanctuary, chapel, and classrooms,” and offered help to any community members displaced or otherwise affected by the devastating fires.

  • Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

Our hearts go out to all those who have lost their loved ones, homes, and communities during this natural disaster.

