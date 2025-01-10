Every major landmark, building, or place that’s been affected by the Palisades, Eaton, and other LA wildfires, confirmed

The fires that have been blazing through at least five areas of the greater Los Angeles areas since Tuesday have had disastrous consequences. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reported that the death toll had climbed to 10, with over 45 square miles of land scorched.

Within that land previously stood the houses of the Hollywood elite and the homes of the working class alike, and the community landmarks that they now mourn. USA Today reported 5,316 structures were scorched in the largest outbreak in Palisades, with another 5,000 structures in the second largest in Eaton, impacting both the Altadena and the Pasadena areas. Here is a non-comprehensive list of the places affected.

Pacific Palisades

Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images

The 23,000 people who lived in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. saw three schools burn, including Marquez Elementary, a 63-year-old school famous for serving as the setting of Grease, and Pali High, which appeared in Carrie and MTV’s Teen Wolf. Meanwhile, the performing arts community grieved the loss of Theatre Palisades (pictured), founded in 1963 by TV writers Ken Rosen, Sheldon Stark, and Jacquie Chester, and of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, which held priceless memorabilia belonging to the Cherokee Nation comedian, film actor, and writer.

In better news, the arts center known for hosting prestigious Hollywood soirées, the Getty Villa, got out of the fire relatively unscathed, with the blaze impacting the vegetation but not the buildings. Business Insider reported that this was thanks to “double-walled construction,” and the staff’s effort to keep the premises brush-free.

Marquez Elementary School

Palisades Elementary School

Palisades Charter High School (affected, not destroyed)

Theatre Palisades, Pierson Playhouse

Will Rogers State Historic Park and Will Rogers’ house

Topanga State Park (parts affected) Topanga Ranch Motel (destroyed)

Ralphs grocery store

Palisades Branch Library

Getty Villa (affected, not destroyed)

Corpus Cristi Catholic Church

Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu

Altadena

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Altadena is an unincorporated, census-designated community in Los Angeles County, known for its long history as home to a Black and Latino middle class. At a time when redlining prevented Black Americans in particular from purchasing land across California, Altadena was an exception, and became a tightly-knit community and home to many multi generational families across the class, race, and income spectrum.

Landmarks destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena include the 30-year-old Masjid Al Taqwa mosque, and the iconic Bunny Museum, which held the Guinness World Record for largest collection of rabbit-related items. Also gone is the Altadena Community Church (pictured) — a pillar of the neighborhood for over 80 years, it was beloved for its progressive and inclusive policies, including welcoming LGBTQ+ folks among its congregation.

Eaton Canyon Nature Center

Charles S. Farnsworth Park, including the William D. Davies Memorial Building

The Altadena Community Church

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church

Local post office

Altadena Hardware

Altadena Golf Course

Altadena Senior Center

The Bunny Museum

Fox’s, a local restaurant

Altadena mosque, Masjid Al Taqwa

The performing arts theater, Public Displays of Altadena

Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian school

The McNally House

Eliot Arts Magnet Academy, a middle school (affected, not destroyed)

Pasadena

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Directly adjacent to Altadena, North Pasadena was also compromised by the Eaton outbreak. Besides the residences of countless private citizens, the worshipers of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center (pictured) also lost their second home. Built over 80 years ago, the building “burned almost entirely to the ground,” per the temple’s website. In a statement, the synagogue leaders assured congregants that they “were able to rescue all [their] Torah scrolls from the sanctuary, chapel, and classrooms,” and offered help to any community members displaced or otherwise affected by the devastating fires.

Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

Our hearts go out to all those who have lost their loved ones, homes, and communities during this natural disaster.

