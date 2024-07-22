Hello Kitty isn’t a cat?! And 9 other facts that might honestly blow your mind

Hello Kitty has been capturing the hearts of children and adults since 1974. She’s the symbol of friendship and cuteness, and her popularity has just increased over the years. Beyond her adorable appearance, there’s more to Hello Kitty. Here are some facts about the beloved character, and some might just blow your mind.

10. She is not a cat

This fact may be mindblowing to many who have grown up with Hello Kitty. The information came straight from Sanrio, and the company stated that Hello Kitty is a little girl. It may be confusing, as she looks like a cat but according to a Sanrio spokesperson, Hello Kitty is a little girl with the personification of a cat.

9. Hello Kitty is not Japanese

Although Japanese company Sanrio owns Hello Kitty, she isn’t Japanese. According to her profile, she was born Kitty White in the suburbs of London where she lives with her family, which makes her British.

8. She has a twin sister

Hello Kitty has a twin sister named Mimmy, and the two look exactly alike. You can tell them apart by the color of their bows. While Kitty wears a red bow, Mimmy wears a yellow one.

7. She is a Scorpio

Hello Kitty was born on Nov. 1, 1974, which makes her a Scorpio. Scorpios are said to be good leaders and loyal friends, characteristics that are true to Hello Kitty’s personality.

6. Hello Kitty doesn’t have a mouth

If you haven’t noticed, Hello Kitty doesn’t have a mouth. According to Hello Kitty’s current designer, Yuko Yamaguchi, the reason for this is to allow people to project their feelings onto the character. “Kitty looks happy when people are happy. She looks sad when they are sad. For this psychological reason, we thought she shouldn’t be tied to any emotion — and that’s why she doesn’t have a mouth,” she said.

5. She has a massive social media following

Hello Kitty has a large social media following on different platforms. She has 12 million followers on Facebook, 4.1 million followers on Instagram, and 3.2 million followers on TikTok. This just goes to show how popular she is.

4. Hello Kitty has her own hospital in Taiwan

In 2009, the first-ever Hello Kitty-themed hospital opened in Taiwan. It is a 30-bed maternity hospital that is decked with all things Hello Kitty, including posters, bedding, and staff uniforms. Even birth certificates have a Hello Kitty design. The hospital’s director said the goal was to bring smiles to the mothers and help them “forget about discomfort and recover faster.”

3. She has traveled to space

In 2014, Japan sent Hello Kitty on a space mission. The project was then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s effort to promote the science and technology industry. A 1.6-inch Hello Kitty figurine was placed inside a satellite, and pictures of Hello Kitty were taken with the space as the background.

2. Hello Kitty has her own theme park

Located in Tama, Tokyo, Sanrio Puroland, also known as Hello Kitty Land, is an indoor theme park that consists of all things Hello Kitty. It opened in 1990 and has restaurants, shopping centers, live shows, and attractions that are all centered around Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends.

1. She is worth billions of dollars

Hello Kitty has become a global phenomenon since her birth in 1974, which is why it’s no surprise that she is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. As of 2023, the brand is reportedly worth $80 billion, and her popularity only continues to grow as time passes.

