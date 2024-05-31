Hell’s Kitchen: The dress code at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants, explained

Hell’s Kitchen is one of the best-known restaurant franchises in the United States. And if you have the opportunity to dine at one of Gordan Ramsay’s establishments, you’ll need to know what to wear.

Thanks in large part to Ramsay’s long-running reality competition cooking show, Hell’s Kitchen, fans and foodies alike continually flock to the handful of restaurants. All in all, there are six to choose from in the U.S. But, although they’re part of the Michelin Star-winning chef’s chain, they enforce a dress code differently.

According to a write-up from Vegas Food & Fun, the Las Vegas location expects diners to enjoy the experience in business casual wear. That means after battling Nevada’s heat during the day, you’ll need to head back to your hotel room and change before eating dinner at Hell’s Kitchen — ditch the flip-flops and shorts for nicer attire, like slacks or a skirt.

However, if you’re in the nation’s capital, you can wear what you want. “While we do not enforce a dress code, many guests choose to dress up for this fine dining experience,” the Washington D.C. restaurant’s website reads.

I recommend reaching out to the specific Hell’s Kitchen you’re interested in going to before taking the family or a date. Considering they’re busy places, you’ll want to make a reservation anyway.

Although Ramsay — a chef, television personality, and entrepreneur — is a proper globe-trotter, there’s a chance you could run into him at Hell’s Kitchen. And if you get a photo with the brash Englishman, looking dapper in business casual or more formal wear is the way to go, in my opinion.

As mentioned, there are restaurants in Las Vegas and Washington D.C., as well as in Lake Tahoe in Nevada, Miami in Florida, New Jersey’s Atlantic City, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation in Connecticut, and Valley Center in Southern California.

It’s important to note that there are several other ways to experience Ramsay’s creations. He owns a host of other (less formal) restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including Asian-inspired Lucky Cat By Gordon Ramsay in Miami, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips in Las Vegas, D.C., New York City, and Orlando, Florida.

Although this wasn’t the case in the earlier seasons of Hell’s Kitchen, the competition show’s filming bounces around the different Hell’s Kitchen locations. According to Western Mass News, seasons 23 and 24 are being shot at the Mashantucket location, which is at Foxwoods Resort Casino. And when you watch the seasons, you’ll be sure to see diners dressed up.

