Is Cherise Trump related to Donald Trump?

Once upon a time, you could probably coast through with the last name “Trump,” and not raise eyebrows.

These days, it’s hard not to immediately think of Donald Trump, the President-elect, and constant headliner due to his wild takes. So, when someone like Cherise Trump steps into the spotlight, naturally, people wonder: “Is she related to Donald Trump?”

Wait, there’s another Trump out there?

Cherise Trump has been making waves for her work in defending free speech on college campuses. She’s the Executive Director of Speech First, an organization that advocates for the First Amendment rights of students. They take legal action against universities that overstep boundaries and silence free expression. But that’s not all Cherise does. She’s also the host of Well Said, Speech First’s podcast, where she dives into topics like free speech, higher education, and American culture.

However, before her current gig, Cherise was Associate Director of Coalition Relations at The Heritage Foundation, focusing on defense, foreign policy, and immigration reform. She also worked with The Alexander Hamilton Society as a Program Manager. Overall, she has been deeply involved in advocacy and policy work for years.

But is Cherise related to Donald Trump?

Cherise Trump has no family connections to Donald Trump. The shared surname is purely coincidental, and she only became a “Trump” after marrying her husband in 2017. Since then, though, she’s been fielding questions about a potential link to the former president regularly. In an interview with the Washington Free Beacon, Cherise shared: “People ask every day if I’m related to the former president.”

Understandably, her last name causes some confusion, especially in politically charged settings. But she’s quick to clarify that there’s no connection, and a quick Google search won’t uncover any secret family ties. Interestingly, Cherise mentioned that in almost two years of speaking on college campuses, she’s never been protested or disrupted due to mistaken identity. So, while people might initially wonder, most realize pretty quickly that the connection stops at the two sharing similar last names.

The Trinity University incident

Cherise’s last name caused an unexpected headache earlier last year when she was invited to speak at Trinity University. The Young Conservatives of Texas had asked her to give a talk, but the university’s director of risk management flagged the event as carrying an “elevated risk.” They worried that some students might wrongly assume Cherise was related to Donald Trump, potentially sparking protests. To cover potential fallout, the university required Cherise to purchase liability insurance before the event. She did end up spending $76 on a plan, but called the demand “ridiculous.” Cherise pointed out that universities should encourage open dialogue, not fear backlash over hypothetical scenarios.

Trinity should be fostering a campus environment that encourages its students to hear differing ideas without turning to mob violence.

So, to set the record straight, Cherise Trump is not related to Donald Trump. While her name might spark curiosity, she’s carved out her path as a champion of free speech. The Trinity University incident may have been frustrating, but it’s clear Cherise isn’t letting that slow her down.

