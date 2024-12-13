Forgot password
An AFP journalists reads a copy of Time Magazine with a front cover using a combination of pictures showing a crying child taken at the US Border Mexico and a picture of US President Donald Trump looking down
Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images
Aw, why is ‘Trump is unfit for office’ trending, I wonder?

A valid question on everyone's mind
Jon Silman
Published: Dec 13, 2024 12:46 pm

If you’ve been ignoring the news about President-elect Donald Trump (and we get it if you have), you’re potentially unaware that Time Magazine put him on the cover as its Person of the Year for the second time. This has, unsurprisingly, miffed a lot of people and led to a trending hashtag called “TrumpIsUnfitForOffice.” Turns out, people have a lot of reasons for this. Let’s take a look at them.

“Shame on Time Magazine!,” the account Occupy Democrats tweeted. That account shared an image of Trump’s mugshot and reminded everyone that a convicted criminal is now being lauded as a great man.

Another meme shared under the hashtag listed things that happened during the time “this clown” held the presidency. The post reminded people about lost jobs, health insurance, and trillions in tax breaks for the rich.

Then there’s the whole Christian issue, with people talking about the contradictions of following Trump and being ok with things like mass deportations and rhetoric that promotes racism.

Is it all one big self-own for Trump supporters? Some people sure seem to think so, with one image showing how it’s the lower-income among us who are probably going to suffer the most.

An account named Jen Zero took a different approach and decided to mockup a Time cover more befitting the reality of the situation. Among the list of misdeeds include Trump being the only president to be impeached twice.

A big promise of Trump’s campaign was that he would bring down the price of groceries. There was a lot of talk after the election that the reason (one of many) Kamala Harris lost was because she focused more on gender politics than American pocketbooks.

Well, turns out it’s not that easy, as Trump admits in the Time interview: “It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard.” A politician lying? Say it ain’t so!

Need more reasons? How about the things going on with Trump’s cabinet picks? Like Linda McMahon, for example.

People are mad! There are all kinds of things going around, including the idea that Elon Musk basically bought the presidency.

At the end of the day, we’re all aware of what it’s really all about. That cold hard cash. No one thinks Trump won’t again use his office to fill his own pockets and the pockets of his cronies. Some go as far as to call it a crime spree.

Then there are the inevitable comparisons to presidents from the past.

One person said they “couldn’t be more disgusted by the normalization of this felonious pedophile rapist,” and that’s a heavy statement any way you look at it.

One thing to remember about the whole Time thing is that Trump is not necessarily in great company. Being named “Person of the Year” is not exactly the honor Trump thinks it is. For example, past recipients include Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, and Vladimir Putin. Not great company to be mentioned alongside.

Plus, the honorific from Time isn’t exactly an honor. It’s more of an obligation for any incoming president than anything else. Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of what is sure to be a difficult four years. Keep your head up, everyone.

