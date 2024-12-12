Forgot password
Donald Trump Jr.
‘Grown man’ Donald Trump Jr. confirms that he doesn’t know how to win with grace or accept defeat

How old is this guy again?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
Published: Dec 12, 2024 08:56 am

What’s worse than one Donald Trump? Two Donald Trumps of course, and that’s exactly what we’ve got with Don Jr. The apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree – the son of the president elect has proven to be just like his father, a sore loser, and an even more insufferable winner.

The 46-year-old took to X to brag about FBI director Christopher Wray stepping down from his role on the same day father Trump was named Time’s Person of the Year. This is like a school child bragging about how cool his dad is to all the other kids on the playground, need I remind you that Don Jr. is a fully grown man.

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1866930590458519741

In Jr.’s post he’s clearly overjoyed at Wray stepping down from his role. While Wray was initially hand-picked by Trump Sr. for the position in 2017, in the years since he has made himself an enemy to the family, due to the FBI’s hand in aiding the federal probe into Donald Trump. Trump has already announced he’s to be replaced with Kash Patel once he is in office.

So while the Trumps may hate Wray now, it was a completely different story at one point. Isn’t it funny how everyone who starts close to Trump ends up becoming an enemy – I hope Elon Musk is prepared for his day to come. In fact, everyone Trump has nominated for his cabinet better be prepared, nobody stays friends with the Trumps for long. Right now, the Trump family is on top, but it’s got to be looking a little lonely up there.

Don Jr. is a terrible winner

Gloating is not a good look for anybody, but it’s particularly bad coming from Don Jr., especially as he’s such a sore loser. When the shoe was on the other foot in 2020 when Trump lost, suddenly it was all “rigged,” and “stolen election.” It’s giving “spoiled brat who’s never been told no in his life” vibes.

But that’s just Don Jr. for you, throws his toys out the pram when he loses, then rubs it in your face when he wins. We’ve all known people like this, and we all know just how insufferable they are to deal with, no wonder his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, left him, (mind you, she’s no better). How do you make it to 46 without learning a modicum of humility or grace? By being the child of Donald Trump, that’s how.

This isn’t even really a win for the Trumps, as one reply points out, Time always select the president-elect as Person of the Year, so it isn’t even that much of an honor.

While Jr. may have had a hand in helping his father win the election, isn’t it time he moved out from his father’s shadow and did something for himself? All he does is ride the coattails of his father’s success because he’s never done anything worthy of celebrating. It’s almost sad, Don Jr. spends so much time propping up his father but does Don Sr. ever return the favor?

