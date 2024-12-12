Trump taps Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece on the same day that his son said ‘bye bye, Kimmy’ 

No longer in a relationship with the son, but still on good terms with the father — that’s Kimberly Guilfoyle’s current status with the Trumps. The ever-controversial former Fox News host has just been named by President-elect Donald Trump as the next U.S. ambassador to Greece, and the announcement happened the same day her former fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., was spotted cozying up to his new flame.

In a statement obtained by The Guardian, Trump, 78, called his son’s ex a “close friend and ally,” suggesting that their relationship remains unaffected by the breakup between Guilfoyle, 55, and Don Jr., 46. “Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation,” the reelected president added.

The outlet said that ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump is busy filling out his new administration with family members, donors, and loyalists. So it’s easy to see why he’s rooting for Guilfoyle, who has been an ardent Trump supporter for years, to assume the position during his second term at the White House. The TV news personality has already accepted Trump’s nomination via X, so now all it takes is for her to receive a Senate confirmation before she starts working as an ambassador.

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate.



President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across… pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

However, her nomination has raised more than a few eyebrows. Guilfoyle’s resume — which includes stints as a prosecutor, TV host, and Trump campaign fundraiser — is notably light on foreign policy experience. Then again, in Trump’s World, loyalty seems to trump (pun intended) qualifications. Case in point: Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law, was tapped as ambassador to France, while Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, snagged a Middle East advisory role. Guilfoyle’s ascension to ambassadorial heights feels on brand for this political dynasty-turned-administration.

But while Guilfoyle was basking in the glow of her diplomatic debut, the gossip mill turned its attention to her ex-fiancé, Don Jr., who was photographed out and about with new “it” girl Bettina Anderson in West Palm Beach. Photos released by the Daily Mail showed the two holding hands in public after a romantic dinner at Buccan, a trendy hotspot in Florida. The charity co-founder and stunning socialite reportedly has a townhouse in the area, and it’s where she and Don Jr. are reportedly staying at the moment.

We now know why Kimberly Guilfoyle was named ambassador to Greece. The daily Mail is reporting that Don Jr. has a new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, who he's been stepping out with in Palm Beach instead of his fiancée. https://t.co/Bh7pk73a1m pic.twitter.com/doQUZU3HMI — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) December 11, 2024

For those keeping score, this marks a new chapter in Don Jr.’s colorful love life. He shares five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, who has stayed notably low-key since their split. Guilfoyle, meanwhile, has one child, Ronan Anthony Villency, from her previous marriage. While Don Jr. and Guilfoyle blended their families during their six-year relationship, their shared love of all things Trump wasn’t enough to keep them together.

Their breakup, confirmed by sources on Dec. 11, was reportedly months in the making. “Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year,” one insider told Page Six. “They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public.” Before this confirmation, they were last seen together in November. Guilfoyle was also notably missing during the Trump family’s gathering on election night.

With Don Jr. quickly moving on with another woman and Guilfoyle setting her sights on Athens, the exes seem to no longer have business with each other. It remains to be seen if the two will ever be in the same room during gatherings involving the Trump patriarch. But for now, what’s clear is that the drama surrounding America’s most polarizing political family shows no signs of slowing down. So, as they say in the tabloids: Stay tuned.

