Is Kimberly Guilfoyle on the outs with the Trump family?

An unfortunate selection of the worst people you know are basking in elation this week in the wake of Donald Trump’s dumbfounding 2024 victory.

The septuagenarian secured an eye-opening victory over Kamala Harris on Nov. 5, and in the process shook this nation to its core. Pardon me for quoting another broadly unpopular president, but “fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”

Less true words have apparently never been spoken, given how America just stumbled its way into a completely avoidable disaster a second time around. We now have another four years of Trump looming, fools that we are, and that’s not even the worst of it. Trump’s repugnance is only amplified by the abhorrent people he surrounds himself with, from the sycophants and grifters down to his family.

During the last go-around, Trump carefully maneuvered a slew of inexperienced incompetents into powerful government positions, and no small number of them were related to him. It’s almost certain that he aims to do so again, and it’s certainly something figures like Kimberly Guilfoyle are banking on. The fiancée of Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been a vocal figure in the Trump campaign for years, and no one is looking forward to seeing more of her once the orange oaf takes office.

That may no longer be a concern, however, after a puzzling moment was noted by people on the night of Trump’s victory. The president-elect’s granddaughter, Kai, posted an image of the “whole” family gathered together, but two members were notably missing.

What happened to Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Guilfoyle’s been a hanger-on of the Trump campaign since 2018, when she joined a pro-Trump super PAC to campaign for Republican candidates. She’s also been dating Trump Jr. since 2018, fully intertwining her with the hateful family.

Over the last six years, Guilfoyle’s massive maw has been a constant in news feeds and social media reactions, as we watch her promote the Trump agenda at every possible turn. That campaigning she started in 2018 really ramped up in 2020, when she became the head of the fundraising division for Trump’s re-election campaign and put that unstoppable gob to work for the grabber-in-chief.

Her speeches, over the last few years, have been many things, but her unnecessary noisiness is a constant. The woman is unreasonably loud at every turn, and her unhinged joy at the slow degradation of our country can be truly painful to watch. It suits the Trump camp perfectly, however, and between that and her shacking up with the favored Trump son, everyone assumed she was an annoying staple of the gold-gilded but godless American future.

That assumption was challenged on the night of the election, however, when a snapshot of the Trump family excluded Trump Jr.’s wife-to-be. Guilfoyle was notably absent from a family photo, which interestingly also lacked Trump’s own wife, Melania. Now, Melania’s been distancing herself from Trump and his campaign from the very start, so it’s not overly surprising that she chose to miss the evening, but Guilfoyle? She wants nothing more than to be involved with her new family, so where was she Tuesday night?

There could be numerous culprits behind her absence, but one embarrassing possibility is most likely. Given that the evening fell just weeks after the MAGA firebrand reportedly learned of her hubby-to-be’s various dalliances, Guilfoyle may be distancing herself from the family. Reports began surfacing in September of an affair between Trump Jr. and a Palm Beach socialite, and Guilfoyle was reportedly “blindsided” by the news that the son of a serial adulterer took a few notes out of daddy dirtbag’s book.

As a result of his cross-country canoodling, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. may be over. They haven’t announced a split just yet, but the far-right figure’s absence on election night, paired with reports of her heartbreak, may indicate a major shift in the Trump family is incoming.

