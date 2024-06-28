Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife: Where is she now?

Let’s face it, for anyone connected to the Trump dynasty, life is anything but ordinary. Imagine being married to Donald Trump Jr., who not only shares a name but also a penchant for controversy with his presidential father.

The spotlight often shines so bright on the Trumps that sometimes, their associates and former loves like Vanessa Trump might just need a good pair of sunglasses or, better yet, a full-on invisibility cloak. Vanessa Trump nee Kay Haydon (the added flair of a middle initial is optional but feels appropriate here), began her journey far from the political thunderstorms, as a model and actress. She started modeling as a child and continued into her early adulthood.

Vanessa met Donald Trump Jr. at a fashion show in 2003. The couple dated for a few years and then got engaged in 2004. Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. have five children together: Kai Madison, Donald III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia.

However, it’s no secret that Donald Jr.’s marriage to Vanessa was a roller coaster ride, complete with alleged affairs, suspicious white powder scares, and an unhealthy obsession with social media. Some might say that the writing was on the wall from the beginning – after all, their first encounter was at the fashion show where Donald Jr. introduced himself not once, but twice, apparently forgetting their initial meeting. Talk about a red flag.

In 2018, the couple made headlines when they finally filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized by the end of the year, and the couple agreed to joint custody of their children. But what led to the breakdown of their marriage? Some speculate it was Donald Jr.’s infidelity, as there were some rumors about Trump Jr.’s alleged affair with pop star Aubrey O’Day back in 2011.

Shortly after her divorce, Vanessa found herself in the middle of a major controversy. In February 2018, she opened a letter addressed to Donald Jr., which contained a suspicious white powder. Vanessa was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but fortunately, the substance was later deemed to be non-hazardous. The incident sparked a federal investigation, and the sender, Daniel Frisiello, was eventually arrested and sentenced to five years of probation. Since then, Vanessa has largely stayed out of the public eye.

What’s Vanessa Trump up to these days?

However, the ex-Trump was recently seen driving with a former Trump Secret Service agent in West Palm Beach back in February. As per Daily Mail, it’s not clear whether the two maintained a professional relationship. But in a 2021 book, Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carol Leonnig reported that Vanessa Trump had started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family.

Vanessa and Trump Jr. appear to be on relatively good terms post-divorce. Vanessa even praised the older Trump on his birthday for being the best grandpa to the kids.

As for Junior, at least he has more time to dedicate to his true passions: hunting, tweeting, and proudly displaying his collection of “I’m With Stupid” t-shirts.

