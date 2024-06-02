Donald Trump’s future officially breaks brains – Marjorie turns self-destructive, Trump swats at air, and Junior’s ire makes requests

The once-loyal rats are abandoning the sinking, spray-tanned ship in droves, as they know it’s every rodent for themselves now.

Donald Trump, who once bragged he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any supporters, is learning the hard way that “loyalty is a two-way street.” After years of skirting the law and leaving a trail of broken contracts, unpaid bills, and disgruntled former employees in his wake, the chickens have come home to roost in the form of a guilty verdict on all 34 felony counts in the hush money trial.

As Trump faces the consequences of his actions, the fair-weather friends who once basked in the glow of Trump’s artificial tan are now rushing to distance themselves from the radioactive fallout of his conviction. This mass exodus follows his historic indictment as Trump is the first U.S. president to be charged with a crime. On May 30, 2024, the jury saw through his flimsy excuses and handed down a guilty verdict. This sent shockwaves through the political world, leaving Trump’s fragile ego in tatters.

Following his courtroom meltdown, a video circulating on Twitter shows Trump waving at what should have been a crowd of adoring fans he keeps boasting about. This, however, quickly turned into a meme when viewers realized he was just gesturing at empty air.

This is what Trump does … but usually the camera is in front and there is no sound



Trump waving to nonexistent supporters



Bet Trump's enablers have been scrambling to get (likely pay) people to come to Trump Tower



His slumped fat-back shoulders are way worse than I assumed pic.twitter.com/GOezubTICK — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) June 1, 2024

There were some people on a corner … but they don't look like the usual Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/z4xQToYhI2 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) June 1, 2024

The only things flocking to Trump these days are controversies and legal challenges. Who knew that even the MAGA crowd had standards?

Now in these tough times, when Trump desperately needed a buddy, what he got was Marjorie Taylor Greene, turning every attempt to help into a public relations disaster. Every time she opens her mouth and hits Twitter, MTG, bless her heart, accidentally highlights how Trump’s pals are ditching him left and right. She tweeted out how Bob Good, one of Trump’s former cheerleaders, is now singing a different tune.

When President Trump needed true America First patriots to stand behind him when crooked Alvin Bragg indicted him, Bob Good turned his back on Trump.



Here’s a video of Bob Good saying he’s worried we’ll regret nominating Trump because of the convictions….at a time when all… pic.twitter.com/sWezaxmkD1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 1, 2024

It’s ironic, really. MTG, in trying to rally the troops, is just pointing out how fast they’re running for the hills. LOL!

We could have ignored all of this if MTG hadn’t shown us the depth to which she will sink for kissing the orange man’s butt cheeks. In another tweet, MTG invoked the tragic murder of Laken Riley to push her own narrative, because exploiting a grieving family is just another day at the office for her.

The state of New York convicted Pres Trump on FAKE felony charges but did not convict and released an illegal alien monster who came to Georgia and killed Laken Riley!



Republicans should not give a penny to New York until they stop their two-tiered justice system and drop the… pic.twitter.com/ESByvEWZNm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 1, 2024

Let’s be clear, the murder of Laken Riley was a heartbreaking tragedy, and our condolences go out to her loved ones. But for MTG to use this as an opportunity to score cheap political points is beyond disgusting.

But here’s the thing. Marjorie can’t claim to be a champion of law and order while simultaneously defending a man who has been convicted of multiple felonies. Adding to this, Laken’s father, Jason Riley, had earlier expressed concern about how his daughter’s name is being used by politicians like MTG to support the man-child presidential campaign. And yes, they’re in the same party, which means Trump gets splashed with the same mud she’s flinging around. Trump doesn’t need these smacks of desperation, Marjorie!

Then her demands from Republicans to cease federal funding to New York until the conviction against Trump is dropped. Um, Marj, since making sense on your own is so difficult, how about reading the comments for once?

Hey, Barney Rubble…



You try to "defund" us, we stop paying federal taxes. We stop paying federal taxes and the red states starve within the month



Your call, Blockhead — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 1, 2024

Oh great idea! And I wouldn’t expect you to know this, since you’re only in Congress, But New York sends about $26 billion more in revenue to the federal government than it gets in return. compare that to Georgia, which takes in vastly more federal money than it generates.… — Judith Newman (@judithn111) June 2, 2024

Come on read the room, Greene! When you’re the only one left at the party, it’s time to call it a night.

Amidst this political backstabbing by Papa’s “buddies,” Junior Trump is reportedly seeking a “rage room” to unleash his pent-up fury. The pressure of being the son of a disgraced ex-president is just too much that the crown prince of entitlement’s response has been to… seek solace in hunting endangered animals?

BREAKING FOX NEWS: The Salvadorian National Endangered Animals Advisory Department has rejected Donald Trump Jr's request for a 1 day permit to shoot a Tapir. pic.twitter.com/YZNq6BmZWL — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@Colonel_Myway) June 1, 2024

The alleged news is that the Salvadorian National Endangered Animals Advisory Department swiftly rejected Junior’s request. Cry me a river, Junior but slaughtering innocent animals for anger management? Most people would just hit a punching bag or, heaven forbid, talk about their feelings. I guess the apple really doesn’t fall far from the felonious tree, huh? Even though the “update” comes from a parody account, it isn’t hard to believe since this won’t be the first time Jr. has exhibited his cruel tendencies.

Reading all this, you may conclude yourself how the red mob’s collective brain cell seems to have officially short-circuited in the wake of Daddy Dearest’s conviction. It’s a fitting end for a party that sold its soul to a two-bit conman with a spray tan and a penchant for crime. Well, karma, it seems, is a dish best-served cold, and Trump is getting a heaping helping of it right now. Bon appétit, Donny.

