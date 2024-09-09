‘This Cruella audition isn’t going well’: Wine mom supervillain Kimberly Guilfoyle flops on stage and humiliatingly pleads for applause

Corporate asked me to look at a picture of the Munsters and the Trump family. They’re the same picture. Confirming that everyone related to Donald Trump is as disturbing and as disturbed as he is, Kimberly Guilfoyle — fiancée to Donald Trump Jr. — just made an even worse spectacle of herself on stage than her almost father-in-law when an easy win of a public appearance blew up in her face.

Guilfoyle spoke at the Florida Republican Party Annual Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 8 and it somehow resulted in a bigger mess than Trump when he leaves his adult diapers at home. Although it usually doesn’t take much to get alt-right acolytes foaming at the mouth — a couple of “Make American Great Again” chants should do the trick — Guilfoyle’s words fell embarrassingly flat, and were met with a wincingly muted reaction from the assembled crowd.

The silence was so excruciating, in fact, that Guilfoyle even had to order the audience to clap at one point — something not seen in the political landscape since Jeb Bush infamously had to tell a crowd “please clap” back in 2016. Fittingly for a member of the Trump family, Guilfoyle’s version was less a plea and more of a demand. “You can clap to that,” she tells the crowd, resulting in a smattering of awkward applause.

It is said that to see the full speech is enough to reduce even the sanest among us to lunacy, but if you wish to witness a taste of the traumatizing experience then you can view the highlights lowlights below:

Montage of clips from Kim Guilfoyle’s embarrassing and humiliating speech tonight where she eventually had to beg FL Republicans to clap for her. pic.twitter.com/vNH1GiCAUt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2024

Are we sure this wasn’t Guilfoyle’s audition to replace Emma Stone in Cruella 2?

This Cruella Deville audition isn’t going well. — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) September 8, 2024

Amen!

Her sign of the cross at the end really got me teary eyed.🤣😂😂🤣 — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) September 8, 2024

That whispering you hear in the crowd? That’s everyone going “Oh, that‘s why Gavin Newsom divorced her.”

Gavin Newsom dodged a bullet… — 🌈Sam Cadet Bone Spurs 💯 (@BerlinResist) September 8, 2024

Also, can we just appreciate how sinister the endless red decor is? Are we sure this Republican Party Annual Dinner took place in Florida and not the bowels of hell?

The whole red thing. The red curtain red dress red lips, I swear to Christ — this is out of a movie. And it’s fucking dark. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 8, 2024

Satan couldn’t make it — he was busy prepping for the debate on Tuesday (ba-doom-tissh).

This looks like a surprise party for Satan — Michael Datsun (@fuller_sean) September 8, 2024

While Guilfoyle’s state of sobriety is not officially known, the general consensus is that her slurred yet strangely wired delivery indicates that she must’ve been “on something.”

This is awful. She seems like she's on something. — Claire S🖤🩷🖤 (@SaintLaurant) September 8, 2024

As morbidly funny as it is to see a member of the Trump clan fail in public like this, others are feeling a sense of pity for a fellow human here. Guilfoyle’s speech is so off-kilter that it’s convinced some that she’s in “a very, very, very bad way.”

This woman is in a very, very bad way. To be clear, I don’t personally care about her at all, but even still, some part of me wants someone to help her. This is a flashing warning light. She’s not ok. At all. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 8, 2024

While commendably sympathetic, this viewpoint does rely on the impression that Guilfoyle has only recently gone off the boil, when the former prosecutor and ex-lingerie model has been displaying highly sketchy behavior for years. In 2017 — one year prior to getting together with Trump Jr., less than three months after his divorce — she was let go from FOX News after her assistant accused her of sexual harassment. It seems Guilfoyle is simply a Trump through and through. You know of Elvira, Mistress of the Night? Meet Elvira, Mistress of the Right.

