‘Oh, he’s scared’: Gavin Newsom reacts to Donald Trump’s racist, conspiracy theory-ridden MAGA meltdown

Wow, Donald Trump unloaded a seriously unhinged litany on Truth Social around the same time Tim Walz was announced as Kamala Harris’ running mate, proving the Harris-Walz campaign has Trump cornered. So much so that Trump can seemingly only make stuff about Biden, who’s no longer even running.

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared Trump’s post on X, captioned: “Oh, he’s scared.” And Trump has reason to be concerned, as the Harris campaign has taken a slim lead in the polls nationally. But far be it from Trump to post about something like polling or policy. Instead, Trump resorts to what he does best: lame name-calling, racist dog whistles, and the ludicrous idea that Biden could stage a comeback at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago beginning on Aug. 19.

Seriously, though, is Trump okay?

Trump’s hallmarks were there in the Truth Social post like miscapitalized words and weird spellings — “Kamabla” instead of Kamala, for example. He also all-caps Barack Obama’s middle name, Hussein, as he has done before, as an anti-Muslim racist inference. On that note, Trump’s snide refusal to say Kamala correctly and his recent insistence on writing “Kamabla” has racist undertones, like a burned-out insult comic out of material.

But let’s get to the truly wild stuff: Trump seemingly suggests that Biden allowed the presidency to be “stolen” when he dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, which couldn’t be further from the truth. He later says Biden “handed over” the nomination in a “coup,” which is inconsistent and doesn’t make much sense, but consistency and logic are not Trump’s strong suits.

On top of all that, though, Trump wonders if Biden might appear at the Democratic convention and demand the nomination back, and while doing so, challenge Trump to another debate, like two pro-wrestlers facing off before a match. Then again, whether Trump realizes politics isn’t pro-wrestling has never been clear.

Here’s hoping Trump never returns to reality … or The White House

Dark Brandon still living rent free in Trump’s head I see! pic.twitter.com/xCHWwoB5GM — John Handem Piette (@JohnHPiette) August 6, 2024 via John Handem Piette/X

According to Trump, Biden gave the nomination to the people he “most hates” and “he wants it back, NOW!!!” The only response to Trump’s demented ramble is what someone commented on Newsom’s post: “Dark Brandon still living rent free in Trump’s head I see!”

