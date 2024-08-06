‘Kamabla is the WORST V.P.’: Dusty relic Donald Trump is imploding in real time, and his fellow Republicans are finally concerned

Americans are faced with an impossible choice between two equally eligible candidates this election season. In the one corner, a superstar attorney turned politician with a history of fighting for the people who’s so impressive that her opponent is too cowardly to debate her. And in the other, a human cartoon character doing his best impression of Homer Simpson attempting to say “trampoline.” Who are the people to choose?

Facetiousness aside, Donald Trump really is doing his darndest to make the choice as easy as possible for voters this November, as practically everything to come out of his mouth since Kamala Harris stepped up as the Democrats’ presidential candidate has been offensive gibberish. In his latest racist attempt to undermine his opponent, Trump has taken to Truth Social to denigrate Harris — and repeatedly, and presumably deliberately, get her name wrong.

“People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an all time high because of Kamabla/Biden INCOMPETENCE,” Trump bewilderingly wrote in a social media post on Monday. “With them in charge, IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE!”

Although it may have seemed like he was having a stroke while typing, Trump doubled down on his misspelling in multiple follow-up posts, seemingly cementing this as his official nickname for Vice President Harris.

“Kamabla has stated, over and over again, that she wants to DEFUND THE POLICE AND, WITHOUT QUESTION, BAN FRACKING,” Trump cried, like someone standing on a street corner wearing a “The end is nigh” sandwich board. “‘NO MORE FOSSIL FUEL.’ This will quadruple the cost of energy in America! DEPRESSION ANYONE!” Other delightful bon mots from the former POTUS include “Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews” and the hilariously hyperbolic “Kamabla is the WORST V.P.”

Donald Trump’s “public nervous breakdown” is leaving Republicans concerned

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

While Trump is presumably patting himself on the back for coming up with such an ingenious nickname all by himself, the rest of the Republican party are burying their heads in their hands. As Politico reports, the GOP is growing increasingly embarrassed and frustrated at Trump’s continuing “old man yells at cloud” act while Harris proves herself eminently capable and charismatic to more and more voters.

“This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown,” shared Matthew Bartlett, a GOP strategist and former Trump administration appointee. “This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a guy who pummeled a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally out of a race. And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging. And we’re seeing a candidate and a campaign absolutely melt down.”

It seems Harris has frazzled Trump to such an extent that he’s forgetting who his enemies are. Despairing Donald made few new followers during a recent rally in Atlanta when he decided to attack popular Republican governor Brian Kemp. “Atlanta is like a killing field, and your governor ought to get off his a** and do something about it,” Trump told the crowd, angering his own party in the process.

Add that to his unbelievable comments about Harris “turning Black” and we’re left with the distinct impression that a frightened Trump is simply lashing out at everyone around him — like a cornered, strangely orange-coated, dog. Let’s hope he turns up for the debate so we can see the muddled mutt brought to heel.

