Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on July 31, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania/Democratic Presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the Sigma Gamma Rho's 60th International Biennial Boule at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Photos by Spencer Platt/Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Kamabla is the WORST V.P.’: Dusty relic Donald Trump is imploding in real time, and his fellow Republicans are finally concerned

"This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown."
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Aug 6, 2024 10:52 am

Americans are faced with an impossible choice between two equally eligible candidates this election season. In the one corner, a superstar attorney turned politician with a history of fighting for the people who’s so impressive that her opponent is too cowardly to debate her. And in the other, a human cartoon character doing his best impression of Homer Simpson attempting to say “trampoline.” Who are the people to choose?

Recommended Videos

Facetiousness aside, Donald Trump really is doing his darndest to make the choice as easy as possible for voters this November, as practically everything to come out of his mouth since Kamala Harris stepped up as the Democrats’ presidential candidate has been offensive gibberish. In his latest racist attempt to undermine his opponent, Trump has taken to Truth Social to denigrate Harris — and repeatedly, and presumably deliberately, get her name wrong.

“People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an all time high because of Kamabla/Biden INCOMPETENCE,” Trump bewilderingly wrote in a social media post on Monday. “With them in charge, IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE!”

Although it may have seemed like he was having a stroke while typing, Trump doubled down on his misspelling in multiple follow-up posts, seemingly cementing this as his official nickname for Vice President Harris.

“Kamabla has stated, over and over again, that she wants to DEFUND THE POLICE AND, WITHOUT QUESTION, BAN FRACKING,” Trump cried, like someone standing on a street corner wearing a “The end is nigh” sandwich board. “‘NO MORE FOSSIL FUEL.’ This will quadruple the cost of energy in America! DEPRESSION ANYONE!” Other delightful bon mots from the former POTUS include “Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews” and the hilariously hyperbolic “Kamabla is the WORST V.P.”

Donald Trump’s “public nervous breakdown” is leaving Republicans concerned

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on July 31, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Trump is returning to Pennsylvania for the first time since the assassination attempt. Polls show a close race with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

While Trump is presumably patting himself on the back for coming up with such an ingenious nickname all by himself, the rest of the Republican party are burying their heads in their hands. As Politico reports, the GOP is growing increasingly embarrassed and frustrated at Trump’s continuing “old man yells at cloud” act while Harris proves herself eminently capable and charismatic to more and more voters.

“This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown,” shared Matthew Bartlett, a GOP strategist and former Trump administration appointee. “This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a guy who pummeled a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally out of a race. And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging. And we’re seeing a candidate and a campaign absolutely melt down.”

It seems Harris has frazzled Trump to such an extent that he’s forgetting who his enemies are. Despairing Donald made few new followers during a recent rally in Atlanta when he decided to attack popular Republican governor Brian Kemp. “Atlanta is like a killing field, and your governor ought to get off his a** and do something about it,” Trump told the crowd, angering his own party in the process.

Add that to his unbelievable comments about Harris “turning Black” and we’re left with the distinct impression that a frightened Trump is simply lashing out at everyone around him — like a cornered, strangely orange-coated, dog. Let’s hope he turns up for the debate so we can see the muddled mutt brought to heel.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter