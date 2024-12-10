Try not to gag, but Donald Trump Jr. has ditched fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for a new ‘it’ girl

I truly have no clue how, but Donald Trump Jr. has found yet another woman willing to date him. That’s right, he and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle are on the outs, and he’s been spotted with someone else.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were photographed walking around West Palm Beach holding hands. The publication said the pair went to the restaurant Buccan and have been in this part of Florida because Anderson has a townhouse there.

It appears Don Jr has split from his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, and moved on with his new love socialite Bettina Anderson. pic.twitter.com/PiFpMTImSK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 10, 2024

The Daily Mail called Anderson an “it” girl, and while I’ve never heard of her (but maybe I’m not cool?), the publication calls her a “socialite” who works with charities like The Society of the Four Arts. She is also the co-founder of charity The Paradise Fund. According to the official website, the charity sends volunteers and bush pilots to assist areas hit by disasters. Okay, I can’t argue with that, but if she’s fallen for Don Jr., I can’t exactly praise her, either. Her off-putting Instagram bio reads, “I’m just your typical stay at home mom…only I don’t do household chores…or have a husband…or have kids..”

Well, considering Don Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump have five children together, I’m curious how Anderson feels about that; they’re splashed all over his Instagram account, which suggests he does spend time with them. Guilfoyle has one kid, Ronan Anthony Villency, and so she and Don Jr. had a blended family during their relationship. Since they started dating back in 2018, according to Business Insider, it’s actually pretty surprising that things didn’t work out… since, you know, they have one main thing in common (their love for Trump).

It’s unclear how Don Jr. and Anderson met, although The Daily Mail says they were kissing back in Sept. It’s also unclear when this new relationship started. The news comes after people noticed Guilfoyle wasn’t in a picture with the Trumps, and according to The Daily Mail, she hasn’t been photographed with her ex-fiance since Nov. 2024.

Maybe Guilfoyle got fed up with being put second to the older Trump. That’s the definition of daddy issues, right? The former couple appeared on The View in 2019 and when asked about their wedding plans, they both said their 2020 goal was Trump’s re-election. Don Jr. then said, “I like to joke on the campaign trail, you know, my big sacrifice for America is having to travel with Kimberly.” So nice. Considering regular people get married all the time while juggling busy lives and careers, I’m not sure why they couldn’t find one day to get married. But, now that Trump has won again, it looks like that wedding is never going to happen.

Well, if things don’t work out with Anderson, maybe Don Jr. can reunite with Audra O’Day, with whom he allegedly cheated on Vanessa. O’Day called him her “soulmate” in an interview with People and told Page Six, “I love him. Love, loved, love. I’ll always have love for him.” Oh, wait! She also said “he closed the chapter” so she doesn’t see them starting back up again. She explained, “that’s not the person that I fell in love with.”

Honestly, I’m surprised Don Jr. has even found time for romance lately considering he’s so busy praising J.D. Vance. I don’t have psychic powers, but I have a feeling this new relationship might not pan out long-term, either.

