Justin Bieber seemingly mocks drug abuse rumors with provocative smoking video

Justin Bieber has caused concern among his fans after posting a video of himself smoking to Instagram amid rumors that the pop star is abusing drugs.

Recommended Videos

The singer made a post to his Instagram on Thursday in which he could be seen smoking what looked like a marijuana joint while blowing smoke and grinning. His eyes seem glazed over and his movements look off, which could suggest that he was intoxicated in some way. Some have speculated that the video is a response to fan concerns over his alleged drug abuse.

Image via justinbieber/Instagram

It’s unclear exactly what he was smoking in the video, but there has been speculation that the pop star was smoking a joint.

Why are people concerned for Justin?

The “Baby” singer has recently made a series of bizarre appearances in which fans noticed he looked pale and more gaunt than his usual self. Earlier this month, his appearance and behavior at his wife Hailey Bieber’s pop-up event in Los Angeles caused concern. In another case, the 30-year-old got into an altercation with the paparazzi outside his home.

Other recent posts to his Instagram account have also led fans to suspect that the singer could be abusing drugs. A clip posted on Feb. 26th depicted him shirtless while rapping about being high.

Naturally, this shift in his public appearances has been noticed, and fans are pleading with the singer to take care of himself. One fan commented, “This is sad! Not even his baby gives him strength to walk away from drugs. God help him pls.” Another wrote, “Jesus love you bro! Don’t go back to your old ways!!”

The rumors surrounding Justin Bieber

Aside from the drug rumors, there was a lot of speculation last month that Justin and Hailey were headed for a divorce. The rumor reared its head after Justin apparently unfollowed his wife on Instagram. However Justin later addressed the situation, claiming that he had been hacked and that whoever had done it had unfollowed his wife. As you’d expect, not everyone was convinced by this explanation.

A representative for Justin denied the rumors that he has been abusing drugs, telling TMZ that his client is actually “in one of the best places in his life.” The explanation given by the rep is that he has been busy looking after his newborn son.

However, Hailey is reportedly, “deeply concerned” for her husband. A source told DailyMail.com that Justin “doesn’t care about his well-being anymore” and has lost all motivation. He allegedly has even lost his passion for music-making.

Another source told the publication that the singer is “disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.” Bieber shot to fame at 15 and became close with the controversial rapper around the age of 15. The source suggests that Bieber’s decline might have something to do with Diddy’s alleged crimes coming to light.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy