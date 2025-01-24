Justin and Hailey Bieber are apparently ‘super focused’ on marriage after Instagram unfollow hacking debacle

On January 21, fans noticed that Justin Bieber had suddenly and unexpectedly unfollowed his entrepreneur wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram. As you can imagine, rumors ran rampant on social media, with many speculating that it marked the beginning of the end for the Biebers.

Or at least, that’s what some assumed — and others even hoped for — but they couldn’t have been further from the truth. As it turns out, Justin didn’t take long to address the rumors and gossip, offering a simple explanation for why he unfollowed his wife out of the blue: his account has supposedly been hacked.

.@justinbieber confirmed his account was HACKED and they intentionally unfollowed his wife to cause drama. pic.twitter.com/r1XNkLmRMG — StatsCrave (@statscrave) January 21, 2025

It turns out that two-step authentication didn’t quite work for Justin, and someone managed to gain access to the Yummy singer’s Instagram account, oddly choosing to unfollow Hailey Bieber, of all things. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” Justin explained. “S— is getting suss out here.”

However, some fans weren’t convinced by his response, quickly taking to X to question the singer’s claims. “The way Justin Bieber has been following and unfollowing women and claiming to be hacked since 2013,” one user wrote. “Justin wants us to believe that a hacker got into his account and the only thing they did was unfollow his wife?” questioned another.

the way Justin Bieber has been following and unfollowing women and claiming to be hacked since 2013 — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) January 21, 2025 justin bieber wants us to believe that a hacker got into his account and the only thing they did was unfollow his wife ? 😭 — andthatwastheworstpart (@suburbantaygend) January 21, 2025

Of course, it didn’t take long for damage control to surface in the media. An insider recently revealed to People that Justin and Hailey are “fine” and have been “super focused” on their marriage, despite the “constant” rumors of separation. “Anyone who spends a lot of time with them can tell how in love they are and how super focused they are on their marriage,” the source shared.

The insider also noted that the couple is incredibly supportive of one another and that they “encourage each other to pursue their passions.” Recently, Justin teased his return to music, and according to the source, Hailey couldn’t be happier about it. “She loves that he’s into music again. She adores his creative and artistic side. He’s been creating with friends, and she’s thrilled about it.”

However, the source expressed disappointment over the “constant split rumors” surrounding the couple, pointing out that such speculation couldn’t be further from the truth. “They’re both very mature for their age and completely in it together. It’s a very special marriage,” the insider told People.

While this was probably the biggest drama directly involving Justin, it was just one of many moments that have sparked divorce rumors. For starters, many netizens continue to publicly voice their opinions against Justin and Hailey — who have been together since 2016 — partly because of Justin’s past relationship with Selena Gomez, which ended in 2012. Despite both singers moving on and pursuing other public relationships, the internet never forgets.

These rumors were often fueled by the celebrities themselves after all — and if we were to recount the strings of social media jabs, this article would never end. Nonetheless, Gomez recently announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, while Justin and Hailey have joyfully welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, their excitement and love for their growing family seemingly put a definitive end to the lingering drama of their past relationships.

