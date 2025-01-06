Scooter Braun deactivated his Instagram after Justin Bieber unfollowed and blocked him… and the Swifties can’t get enough

Scooter Braun has deactivated his Instagram account just hours after fans noticed that his former music client, Justin Bieber, had unfollowed and blocked him.

Internet sleuths took note of Bieber’s social media activity on Jan. 5, deducing that both the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, had unfollowed and blocked his former manager by trawling through their social media pages. Hours later, onlookers noticed Braun — who started managing a then-teen Bieber after discovering him on YouTube in 2008 — had scrubbed his Instagram page altogether, fueling speculation that the noted riff between the pair has worsened. For context, rumors of a rocky relationship between Braun and Bieber first emerged in early-2023.

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun no longer follow each other on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/s4fSsHakZ1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2025

At the time, it was reported that the “Baby” singer was “actively looking at how to extract himself” from his contract with Braun, despite the deal between the pair not expiring until 2027. Then, in June of last year, Braun announced his retirement from managing altogether, following a string of headlines about artists — including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and J Balvin — leaving their contracts with him. “Justin and Ariana were both young teenagers when I began with them,” Braun wrote in an Instagram post announcing his retirement. “As we change our working relationships now, I will continue to root for them with the same passion that I did at each of their humble beginnings.”

As for the cause of the tension that resulted in Bieber’s recent unfollowing… well, there’s been multiple reported tiffs over the years. While he defended Braun in 2019 amid his controversial feud with Taylor Swift, their relationship appeared to sour by 2023, amid Billboard’s bombshell expose into Braun’s treatment of various artists under his management.

Scooter Braun has deactivated his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/lwnRBOks4p — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2025

At that time, People reported that Bieber was seeking new management and hadn’t spoken to Braun in months, with sources also claiming he was displeased with Braun’s partner, Allison Kaye, over the management of his tour. While the specifics of the fallout remain a mystery, fans of Swift have revelled in Bieber’s seeming social media swipe against his former manager. For those unfamiliar, Swift and Braun have been engaged in a much-publicized beef over the handling of the singer’s master recordings, making the music mogul enemy number one among Swift’s notoriously passionate fanbase.

Taylor Swift is smiling wherever she is — MA LE BO (@Melo_Malebo) January 5, 2025

So now he knows Taylor was right? Lol — Havein (@Havein) January 5, 2025

“So now he knows Taylor was right?,” one user wrote in response to Bieber’s unfollowing, with another adding that “Taylor Swift is smiling wherever she is.” Others shared some lyrics of the Swift song “long story short” as a cryptic clap back to Braun, or replied simply with that iconic GIF of the singer nonchalantly drinking champagne. It comes amid a flurry of other headlines surrounding Bieber in recent months. Last week, fans speculated that his marriage to Hailey might be on the rocks after noticing a supposed online “war” between the pair, despite earlier reports that they were thinking of having more children.

Elsewhere, onlookers shared their concerns for Bieber after his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, or otherwise mentioned him amid the bombshell allegations around his former friend and mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. For his part, Braun again caught the ire of the Swifties in November after he congratulated Grande for her scene-stealing role in Wicked.

