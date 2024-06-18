Scooter Braun is one of the biggest managers in the music business, as he represented huge artists including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. So, how does that translate to bank account numbers?

Scooter Braun might be famous for helping stars achieve their dreams, but he was also involved in one of the biggest controversies in the music industry: Taylor Swift’s masters. In 2019, the superstar singer-songwriter announced her label sold her masters to Braun without giving her a chance to buy them. This resulted in a “Mastermind” move from Swift, who took the opportunity to improve her old discography and re-recorded almost all of her first six albums under the trademark Taylor’s Version.

Braun has been the subject of intense speculation in the last few years, as several stars left his company, including Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, and Ariana Grande (who recently returned to work with him). As Scooter announced on Monday on his Instagram account his decision to retire, how will this affect his paycheck?

So what is Scooter Braun’s net worth?

Managing high-profile artists comes with a hefty paycheck. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Scooter Braun has an impressive net worth of $500 million. Braun grew his empire thanks to his biggest star: Justin Bieber. Braun discovered Bieber on YouTube in 2006, and helped him become the global star he is. On top of that, Scooter knew how to invest to grow his business. Under his label, SB Projects, he managed several high-profile artists and delved into other entertainment areas, including film, TV, and technology.

Despite his divorce from health activist Yael Cohen in 2021, which ended with a settlement of $20 million and $60k in child support, Braun’s wealth was left almost intact. He managed to keep his mansion in Brentwood worth $65 million, his private jet, a Gulfstream G450 worth $40 million, and many pieces of art estimated at over $100 million. Over the years, Scooter has also invested millions in real estate.

After quitting the music management business, Braun will shift to other roles: board member of Hybe Corporation, a multinational entertainment company, and CEO of its American head office, Hybe America. Music management might have launched Scooter Braun into Hollywood’s high ranks, but, given his current roles, he doesn’t need it anymore to stay rich.

