‘He should have been protected’: A guest at Diddy’s parties shares cryptic message about Justin Bieber’s wellbeing under ‘manipulative’ ex-mentor

After Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of sexually abusing minors, many quickly expressed concern about his former protégé, Justin Bieber. This now includes ex-Playboy model Precious Muir, who claimed that the Canadian pop star lacked the protection he needed when he was mentored by the rapper.

Bieber was just 15 and at the height of his career when he was introduced to the Bad Boy Records founder, 54, through Usher. His relationship with Diddy has since been scrutinized following the rapper’s arrest on Sept. 16. Although he has not commented on the allegations against his ex-mentor, Muir has now suggested that something untoward could have happened to the “Yummy” singer that warranted protection.

She referenced reports about children being at Diddy’s “Flavor Camp” and at his parties, and knows this firsthand because she was among the guests. She was in her early twenties when she was invited and said she saw children during the daytime part of the parties.

Muir also remembered that taking drugs was a prevalent scene at Diddy’s parties and those who declined to take them were “bullied” into taking them. She said her model friends were “manipulated to doing it.”

“People would persuade them, ‘Hey it’s cool, it’s the fun thing to do.’ They would smoke weed not knowing that there was a sprinkle of cocaine in there. There’s drugs involved, there’s manipulation involved, there is all sorts of abuse involved in the situation we are in and not a lot of people have the strength to talk about it because they’re scared for their life, their safety, their career could be ended.”

These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber.



This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING.



We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!! pic.twitter.com/C5li2jhE2f — Miss ADG (@therealmissadg) September 18, 2024

She shared her concern for Bieber, given that he was a child himself when he entered the entertainment industry and introduced to Diddy’s world. The former model blasted the singer’s parents, as well as parents of the other children, telling the Mirror that they “should have been present” to ensure their children’s protection.

There is no way that their parents should have left their children with this man by themselves. So that itself, should have been in there…I don’t know why the parents weren’t there and protecting their child.

Muir then talked about the abuse that these young stars go through and how it affects their adult life. She suggested that “they have lost their whole minds now as adults, they’re not even functioning as adults because of what abuse they went through when they were children, when they were child stars.”

Former Playboy model Precious Muir, who attended P Diddy's notorious parties, says parents should not have allowed children to attend unsupervised pic.twitter.com/MDUChgIKo2 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 28, 2024

She blamed this on the lack of support from the parents or guardians, who are supposed “to be on their side to protect them and that’s what needs to be done now.” Speaking about Diddy, she claimed that he is very manipulative as he is “very good at convincing people to do things that they probably didn’t want to do.”

Don’t just let some guy who you barely know who’s convinced you that it’s going to be okay. Because he’s good at that. Don’t let this man convince you that it’s okay for him to be hanging out, or your young child sleeping over at this grown man’s house.

It’s unclear what Muir is trying to say with her revelations. But it’s worth pointing out that Diddy hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing toward Bieber. Over the years, they have formed a close bond and have been seen on numerous times partying together. They even collaborated on Diddy’s 2023 The Love Album: Off the Grid.

