Most people would recognize Scooter Braun as the individual who bought Taylor Swift‘s masters from her former label, Big Machine Records, before he sold them to Shamrock Holdings. Aside from his dispute with the Eras Tour pop star, he’s also the manager for other big-name artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, just to name a few.

However, it was recently reported that many of Braun’s A-list clients have decided to part ways with him, despite years of successful collaboration. So why did these celebrities decide to leave Braun as their manager, and does it have something to do with Swift?

Why is everyone leaving Scooter Braun?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage

Braun has worked with many artists throughout his career. According to Billboard, he was Grande’s manager for nearly a decade before they parted ways. He also claimed that he was the one who discovered Bieber back in 2008 when the Canadian pop star used to post songs on YouTube.

In 2021, Variety reported that SB Project’s parent company, Ithaca Holdings, merged with South Korea’s entertainment conglomerate, HYBE, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment. Since then, Braun has become the sole CEO of HYBE America. Essentially, he has become a huge influence in the music industry, so it’s no surprise that people were shocked when multiple artists decided to leave their manager behind.

Billboard reported that Lovato is now seeking new management after parting ways with Braun and SB Projects last month. Before her, J Balvin left the music manager’s roster back in May. And while there was a lot of speculation that Bieber would follow suit, Page Six reported that the rumors were not true, despite the two not having spoken for “months.”

It is currently unknown why these artists decided to part ways as none of their representatives left any comments about these decisions. There doesn’t seem to be any malice between the two parties since Vulture reported that Lovato was “thankful” for her time under Braun. It doesn’t seem like the split has anything to do with Swift either, as her name hasn’t been dropped as of yet as a potential reason.

It seems that these artists are moving toward the next chapter of their music careers. Lovato will be releasing an album this September and Grande will be starring in the film adaptation of Wicked. So as these celebrities move on to other projects, it seems like Braun will no longer be part of the picture.