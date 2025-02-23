Justin Bieber loses his calm, clashes with paparazzi for ‘disrespectful’ words, and sparks Tinseltown’s oldest argument

Justin Bieber hasn’t exactly been a poster child for calm, collected behavior lately. And maybe we shouldn’t expect him to be. Fame, especially the kind that swallows you whole as a teenager and spits you out into adulthood, doesn’t come without scars.

But even by Bieber’s standards, his increasingly erratic behavior is raising eyebrows. The “Yummy” singer’s recent clash with a paparazzo outside a Los Angeles deli felt like a window into the larger chaos swirling around him. After a breakfast date with his wife Hailey, Bieber was walking to his car when a paparazzo thanked him. But rather than brushing it off or ignoring it, Bieber stopped in his tracks, snapped, and let the photographer have it. “Why are you thanking me?” he demanded, calling the gesture “disrespectful.” He went on to explain that he never asked for the photographer’s presence, essentially accusing the man of crossing yet another boundary in his already invasive life.

Justin Bieber was getting snapped and then he snapped — unloading on a paparazzi for saying something the pop star felt was disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/DjMeRvmXS6 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2025

The photographer, seemingly caught off guard, tried to explain himself. “I’m just saying thank you for everything you do for us,” he said. “What I’m saying is I don’t want you to be here, so when you thank me, it’s disrespectful,” Justin shot back. The interaction ended with Bieber reiterating that he didn’t want the paparazzi there and hopping into his car.

Was Justin overreacting? Probably, as many users on X noted.

Looks like Justin Bieber has had enough of the paparazzi circus. Can’t blame him, fame comes with a price, but that doesn’t mean he has to like it.🤷🏼‍♀️ — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) February 23, 2025

Justin Bieber going off on paparazzi again? Shocking. How about not being the guy constantly in the spotlight if you can't handle the attention? Maybe it’s time for some accountability instead of blaming the people doing their jobs. — Bonnie Hart (@Bonniehartxo) February 23, 2025

Thanking someone is disrespectful? What a dick. Just be a decent human being.



Paparazzi are employed thanks to celebrities but these artists show their true colors.



Reminds me of Ellen Degeneres being fake nice in set but a bitch outside of it. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) February 23, 2025

But was his frustration completely unwarranted? Not at all. Paparazzi culture is built on the backs of celebrities like Bieber, who’ve had their personal lives commodified since the moment they stepped into the spotlight. It’s easy to see how a seemingly innocuous “thank you” could feel insincere — almost mocking. Still, the outburst speaks to something deeper. His mental health struggles are no secret — he’s spoken candidly about depression, anxiety, and the toll fame has taken on him since his teenage years. But lately, things seem to be spiraling.

Paparazzi needs to leave Justin Bieber TF alone! — Tiana’s Green Garden (@iridessapixies) February 23, 2025

Ngl I've been LA around paparazzi a few times and these dudes can be super annoying and sarcastic with what they say. I totally get Justin. — Mas (@masonbiznes) February 23, 2025

The man who once churned out hit after hit and commanded sold-out arenas hasn’t released new music since 2021 or toured since 2022.

The signs are hard to ignore. At a recent event for Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Justin’s odd behavior sparked concern among fans. A viral clip showed him sporting an unsettling grin during a conversation.

The internet was quick to speculate: Was he okay? Was he under the influence of something? Was this just Justin being Justin? Whatever the reason, the moment felt off — and it wasn’t the first time.

What happened to Justin Bieber? pic.twitter.com/geqBkbi7Zp — Creepy (@creepydotorg) February 5, 2025

Reports suggest that Bieber has been spending most of his time indoors, with one source noting that “when he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes.”

Adding to the chaos are rumors of trouble in his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Social media exploded recently when fans noticed that Justin had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, sparking speculation about a potential split. Although neither has publicly confirmed any issues, sources close to the couple have hinted at tension behind the scenes. Hailey is reportedly doing her best to support Justin, but there’s only so much one person can do when the other is struggling so profoundly. “Hailey loves Justin with all her heart but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” an insider revealed.

What Justin needs now is space — space to heal and to figure out who he wants to be outside of the relentless spotlight. But whether the industry or even his own inner demons will give him that space remains to be seen. For now, all we can do is hope that Justin finds a way to navigate this chapter of his life with the strength he’s shown in the past.

