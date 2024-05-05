Is Cinco de Mayo Mexico’s Independence Day?

Given the importance of Cinco de Mayo for Mexican culture, the unofficial holiday shares many similarities with America’s Independence Day. Still, both celebrations are quite different.

Cinco de Mayo, or May 5 in English, marks the Mexican army’s victory against invading French forces during one of the main battles of the Second Franco-Mexican War. In 1862, Napoleon III began a military campaign in Mexico to depose the country’s liberal government and stabilize a monarch that would answer to the European potency. In the 19th century, France had primarily been kicked off the profitable American lands, and the ultimate goal of invading Mexico would be to ensure a colonial relationship with the country.

During their military campaign, French forces sieged the forts of Loreto and Guadalupe, located in the hills overlooking the city of Puebla. The technological superiority of the French weapons and their strength in numbers fell before the determination of the Mexcian troops, whose bravery eventually expelled the invaders on May 5, 1862. The incredible feat became a legend that would show the whole country how Mexican’s patriotic fervor trumped the supposed military superiority of the French. Still, while the Battle of Puebla is a significant historical event, it is not connected to Mexico’s Independence Day.

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day

Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated on Sept. 16. Also known as the “Cry of Dolores,” it honors the date when priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the bells of his church as a call to arms, kicking off the war that would lead to the country’s independence. While Hidalgo y Costilla’s heroic action happened on Sept. 16, 1810, the war would only end on Sept. 27, 1821. Curiously, Mexico celebrates the day when people came together to fight for their freedom, not the day when independence was achieved. It’s an annual reminder that people can achieve the impossible when they stand together.

While the Cry of Dolores is a national holiday in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is primarily celebrated in Puebla. In fact, Cinco de Mayo is a bigger deal in the U.S. than in Mexico. Outside of Mexico, Cinco de Mayo became a day to commemorate Mexican culture, food, and music. As such, Cinco de Mayo is a vital part of immigrant culture in America. It makes sense. While the Cry of Dolores marks the country’s independence, Cinco de Mayo was when Mexicans faced adversity and came on top due to the strength of their hearts.

