Is Dollywood closed?

Dollywood is one of the main tourist destinations in the U.S., featuring family-friendly attractions and spectacles. So, when news of the theme park closing broke, people were understandably worried about their planned vacations.

Dollywood is run by the legendary country singer and actress Dolly Parton. The theme park has unique rides inspired by the country’s culture, plus typical food and drinks from the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, where the park is located. In addition to all the regular sights you find in theme parks, Dollywood stands out by offering live performances from country artists, including Parton. So, when you visit Dollywood with your family, you also win the possibility to see one of America’s most influential musicians.

Dollywood has been built on top of a previous theme park, the Silver Dollar City, and maintains several of its attractions. That means even people who don’t like Parton – shame on you! – can have a day filled with thrilling rides and fun. It’s no wonder that the theme park is internationally recognized as one of the best in the world, attracting millions of visitors every year.

Why did Dollywood close on May 8?

Unfortunately, on May 8, 2024, Dollywood suddenly closed in the middle of the afternoon, leading to a wave of panic and resentment in social media. But the truth was that Dollywood was closed by 4 p.m. last Wednesday due to security concerns caused by an incoming thunderstorm. The park closed only temporarily to avoid any accidents, and Dollywood was opened again by Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m.

PARK UPDATE: Due to severe thunderstorms approaching Pigeon Forge this afternoon and through the evening, Dollywood will close today (Wednesday, May 8) at 4 p.m. The park will reopen on Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) May 8, 2024

While Dollywood’s closing was small, and the park didn’t risk going out of business, visitors were still angry about not being refunded their tickets. Usually, the water park of Dollyworld remains open until 6 p.m., while the theme park only closes at 8 p.m. So, considering that the place is the home of several theaters where visitors can watch all sorts of presentations, closing the park sooner than expected can be pretty disappointing. Even if the thunderstorm only anticipated the parking closing by a few hours, theme parks can be expensive, specifically for a family. It hurts not to enjoy every second of your day at Dollywood.

While Dollywood is open, it’s worth underlining that the theme park closes yearly for seasonal maintenance. Usually, Dollywood is open for visitors from March until December, using the coldest months of winter to ensure every ride is safe and planning next year’s selection of spectacles. Still, before planning any trip, it’s worth checking Dollywood’s official website to avoid any last-minute surprises.

