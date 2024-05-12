The sign of Dollywood, Dolly Parton's theme park
Image via Dollywood
Category:
FYI

Is Dollywood closed?

Can you visit Dolly Parton's theme park today?
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 12, 2024 06:13 pm

Dollywood is one of the main tourist destinations in the U.S., featuring family-friendly attractions and spectacles. So, when news of the theme park closing broke, people were understandably worried about their planned vacations.

Recommended Videos

Dollywood is run by the legendary country singer and actress Dolly Parton. The theme park has unique rides inspired by the country’s culture, plus typical food and drinks from the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, where the park is located. In addition to all the regular sights you find in theme parks, Dollywood stands out by offering live performances from country artists, including Parton. So, when you visit Dollywood with your family, you also win the possibility to see one of America’s most influential musicians.

Dollywood has been built on top of a previous theme park, the Silver Dollar City, and maintains several of its attractions. That means even people who don’t like Parton – shame on you! – can have a day filled with thrilling rides and fun. It’s no wonder that the theme park is internationally recognized as one of the best in the world, attracting millions of visitors every year.

Why did Dollywood close on May 8?

Unfortunately, on May 8, 2024, Dollywood suddenly closed in the middle of the afternoon, leading to a wave of panic and resentment in social media. But the truth was that Dollywood was closed by 4 p.m. last Wednesday due to security concerns caused by an incoming thunderstorm. The park closed only temporarily to avoid any accidents, and Dollywood was opened again by Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. 

While Dollywood’s closing was small, and the park didn’t risk going out of business, visitors were still angry about not being refunded their tickets. Usually, the water park of Dollyworld remains open until 6 p.m., while the theme park only closes at 8 p.m. So, considering that the place is the home of several theaters where visitors can watch all sorts of presentations, closing the park sooner than expected can be pretty disappointing. Even if the thunderstorm only anticipated the parking closing by a few hours, theme parks can be expensive, specifically for a family. It hurts not to enjoy every second of your day at Dollywood.

While Dollywood is open, it’s worth underlining that the theme park closes yearly for seasonal maintenance. Usually, Dollywood is open for visitors from March until December, using the coldest months of winter to ensure every ride is safe and planning next year’s selection of spectacles. Still, before planning any trip, it’s worth checking Dollywood’s official website to avoid any last-minute surprises.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to the first person who received a pig kidney transplant?
Richard "Rick" Slayman and the Massachussets General Hospital transplant team
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to the first person who received a pig kidney transplant?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 12, 2024
Read Article What happened to McArthur Wheeler, the robber who put lemon juice on his face and became invisible?
Bank Robber McArthur Wheeler
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to McArthur Wheeler, the robber who put lemon juice on his face and became invisible?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 11, 2024
Read Article Can Alexa call 911?
"Crime Scene Do Not Cross" police banner stretched in front of a blurred police car with its red and blue lights on.
Category: FYI
FYI
Tech
Tech
Can Alexa call 911?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 10, 2024
Read Article Is Burger King really giving away free whoppers?
Category: FYI
FYI
Is Burger King really giving away free whoppers?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Tank Man?
A lone demonstrator stands down a column of tanks June 5, 1989 at the entrance to Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The incident took place on the morning after Chinese troops fired upon pro-democracy students who had been protesting in the square since April 15, 1989. (Photo by CNN via Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to Tank Man?
David James David James May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to the first person who received a pig kidney transplant?
Richard "Rick" Slayman and the Massachussets General Hospital transplant team
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to the first person who received a pig kidney transplant?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 12, 2024
Read Article What happened to McArthur Wheeler, the robber who put lemon juice on his face and became invisible?
Bank Robber McArthur Wheeler
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to McArthur Wheeler, the robber who put lemon juice on his face and became invisible?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 11, 2024
Read Article Can Alexa call 911?
"Crime Scene Do Not Cross" police banner stretched in front of a blurred police car with its red and blue lights on.
Category: FYI
FYI
Tech
Tech
Can Alexa call 911?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 10, 2024
Read Article Is Burger King really giving away free whoppers?
Category: FYI
FYI
Is Burger King really giving away free whoppers?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Tank Man?
A lone demonstrator stands down a column of tanks June 5, 1989 at the entrance to Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The incident took place on the morning after Chinese troops fired upon pro-democracy students who had been protesting in the square since April 15, 1989. (Photo by CNN via Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to Tank Man?
David James David James May 10, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.