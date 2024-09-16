Content advisory: This article mentions bullying, and suicide. Please take care while reading.

It appears the tragic death of 13-year-old Aubreigh Wyatt from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, in September 2023 is still triggering a surge of rumors and speculation, particularly about Molly Noblitt. These claims include her alleged involvement in Aubreigh’s suicide, arrests, and even reports of her own death.

Who is Molly Noblitt?

The name Molly Noblitt became associated with the case following claims made by Aubreigh’s mother, Heather Wyatt, who suggested that relentless bullying was the cause of her daughter’s suicide. Heather’s TikTok videos sparked public outrage, leading to the identification and doxxing of several individuals, including someone named Molly Noblitt, who was rumored to be involved in the bullying.

However, authorities found no conclusive evidence to support the claim that bullying was directly responsible for Aubreigh’s death. Regardless, many continued the hunt to find Molly. Unsurprisingly, there are many individuals named Molly Noblitt, and as a result, some of them have been wrongly linked to the incident.

Is Molly Noblitt still alive?

Following the whole situation, some social media platforms, especially TikTok, fueled rumors suggesting that a girl named Molly Noblitt was convicted of murder in connection to Aubreigh’s death, and subsequently sentenced to prison. Some even claimed that she was killed in retaliation for her alleged role in the bullying.

The most recent rumor was that Molly, feeling guilty about Aubreigh, had decided to take her own life. However, these claims are unfounded. No reliable news sources or official reports have confirmed any such events. Based on available information, if a person named Molly Noblitt is involved in Aubreigh Wyatt’s story, she is still alive, and there is no evidence to support the claims of her death or legal conviction. In short, the narrative surrounding Molly Noblitt appears to be fueled by misinformation, and as of now, she remains alive and has not been convicted of any crime related to Aubreigh Wyatt’s tragic death.

