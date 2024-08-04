In the wake of the tragic death of 13-year-old Aubreigh Wyatt from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, in September 2023, a storm of social media rumors has surfaced, particularly involving Molly Noblitt. Claims of her arrest, conviction, and even death have been widely circulated. But what is the truth behind these assertions?

Recommended Videos

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

The connection between Aubreigh Wyatt and Molly Noblitt

@heatherwyatt715 You should have been starting 9th grade today! My heart just hurts! I miss her. To Heaven Instead of Highschool Today, my heart carries a heavy load, My beautiful daughter, a story left untold. She would have been fourteen, so bright, so strong, Walking the halls where she truly belonged. It would have been her first day of highschool , But today, all I have are memories dear. She would have counted down the days to graduation, but instead, she watches from a place I can’t be near. Today is another day she misses the light, Another day she’s not in my sight. Her friends move forward, their lives unfold, While my baby remains forever young, never old. Today is a reminder of what could have been, Of a life so pure, yet so fleeting and thin. Instead of high school, she’s in heaven above, Held in the arms of God, surrounded by love. Today hurts, with a pain so deep, Tomorrow hurts, and I quietly weep. Forever hurts, for the years we lost, But her memory stays, at any cost. Aubreigh Paige Wyatt , forever and always. #livelikeaubreigh #lla #forever13 #aubreighwyatt #llaw #justiceforaubreighwyatt ♬ original sound – heatherwyatt

Aubreigh Wyatt’s death was initially attributed by her mother, Heather Wyatt, to relentless bullying at school. This narrative, shared by Heather on her TikTok channel, went viral, leading to the public identification and doxxing of Aubreigh’s alleged bullies, including Molly Noblitt. However, law enforcement investigations found no substantial evidence to support the claim that bullying directly caused Aubreigh’s suicide. The viral spread of Heather’s story led to a defamation lawsuit from the parents of the accused bullies, including Noblitt. Although it has been reported that the lawsuit was eventually dropped, the intense scrutiny and online speculation did not cease.

Among the swirling rumors, one of the most persistent is the claim that Molly Noblitt was stabbed and killed as a result of her alleged involvement in bullying Aubreigh Wyatt. Contrary to these claims, no credible news sources have reported any such incident. The confusion appears to stem from unrelated cases involving other individuals named Molly Noblitt, including an infant reportedly stabbed to death in 2016. However, details of these cases are also not verified by legitimate news outlets. Based on publicly available information, it can be confirmed that if a girl named Molly Noblitt is involved in Aubreigh’s story, she is alive and well.

Was Molly Noblitt arrested following Aubreigh’s death?

Further complicating the narrative are allegations on TikTok and some other outlets suggesting that Molly Noblitt was convicted of murder in connection to Aubreigh’s death and sentenced to 25 years in prison. However, these allegations lack any substantiation from official news sources. Despite the widespread rumors and online speculation, there is no evidence to support the claim that Molly has been arrested, convicted, or faced any other outcome in relation to Aubreigh’s tragic death. The narratives circulating on social media are unfounded and should be approached with caution.

The truth, as supported by available credible sources, is that Molly Noblitt has not been arrested, and any reports suggesting otherwise are mere rumors.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy