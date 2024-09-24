Is Moo Deng a boy or a girl?

Just a month after Thailand’s adorable baby hippo Moo Deng debuted on Facebook, the little star skyrocketed to fame both locally and globally.
With the increased need for wholesome animal content online, it’s no wonder Moo Deng is the latest social media celebrity. This unexpected star emerged from TikTok’s viral feed and has amassed millions of views, with Moo Deng’s irresistibly cute photos. It’s pretty clear that everyone wants a share of the pie, and the influx of visitors to Khao Kheow Open Zoo is proof of this. And as Moo Deng grows larger and more famous, fans are wondering about the beloved little hippo’s gender.
Thailand’s Next Top Moo Deng?
Born on July 10, 2024, Moo Deng is the seventh child of hippo parents, Jona and Tony, and resides at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. The name Moo Deng, which translates to “bouncy pork” in Thai, was chosen by fans through an online poll, continuing the playful tradition of the hippo’s siblings’ names: Moo Toon (“stewed pork”) and Moo Waan (“sweet pork”).
Since Moo’s debut on platforms like TikTok, where the cutie has already amassed millions of views, Moo Deng has inspired a flurry of fan art, memes, and even merchandise. The baby hippo’s fame has led to a surge in zoo attendance, with weekend visitor numbers more than tripling, as people flock to catch a glimpse of the internet’s latest animal celebrity. Despite the fun and excitement surrounding Moo Deng, the rising popularity of the popular animal has also prompted zoo officials to limit visitor interaction time to just five minutes, especially due to instances of mistreatment. In addition to online stardom, Moo Deng’s adorable antics — captured in videos of the hippo bouncing playfully, squirming during bath time, and biting and play-fighting with her carer — have created a social media darling.
Is Moo Deng a boy or girl?
According to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo officials, our bouncy little hippo Moo Deng is a girl. Moo Deng’s lively and playful personality shines through in the clever captions and videos shared by her caretaker. True to her name, Moo Deng loves to hop around, and her caretaker has captured plenty of heartwarming moments of her gleefully bouncing on social media. Even when she’s not hopping, her cuteness is undeniable. She’s even inspired a Sephora Thailand campaign, with the slogan encouraging fans to “wear your blush like a baby hippo.”
Though Moo Deng is still young, her rise to fame has highlighted an important cause. Pygmy hippos are an endangered species, with fewer than 3,000 left in the wild. Conservationists hope that her viral fame will bring greater attention to the plight of pygmy hippos, and inspire more people to get involved in their conservation efforts.
Published: Sep 24, 2024 01:48 pm