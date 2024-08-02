Is there a Starbucks fall menu 2024 release date?

The greatest parts of Fall include Halloween, the chance to wear a plaid shirt, the hope that you’ll finally stop sweating all the time, and just a general cozy vibe. But for many of us, our favorite thing about the months of September, October, and November is the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte, for the acronym-averse) at Starbucks.

Recommended Videos

Now that you’ve ordered every new Summer drink at Starbucks, you’re likely wondering about the Fall 2024 menu and thinking about going for a nice long walk on a weekend morning with a hot beverage. When can you get these sweet drinks from your local Starbucks?

When will the Starbucks Fall menu 2024 come out?

According to Delish.com, you can start enjoying autumnal beverages on August 22nd, 2024. A Virginia-based barista at Starbucks shared that date with USA Today as well.

There are a lot of options, whether you adore apple or are passionate about pumpkin. (Also, you don’t have to choose and can love both.) In late August, you can get an Apple Crisp Macchiato Oatmilk and Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso Oatmilk. Don’t worry, you can still get the Pumpkin Spiced Latte along with the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until September 19th, 2024 to grab a Salted Pecan Cream, which hasn’t been sold before at Starbucks. The Mummy Cookie and Iced Pecan Crunch Latte Oatmilk will also be released on that date. But since Fall officially starts on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024, that timing feels right.

So, you still have some time to enjoy the last dog days of Summer and order iced lattes or cold brew to your heart’s content… while knowing that a hot and delicious PSL is just around the corner. And then you can start counting down until the holiday Starbucks menu comes out (and debating the new Christmas cup designs).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy