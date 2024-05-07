Starbucks is rolling out a fresh drink menu for summer: Here’s what’s new

Starbucks is easily the most profitable coffee chain on the planet, but that won’t stop it from tweaking its formula to encourage yet more cash-flow.

There are a good number of people out there who see Starbucks as a lifeline — a necessary element to their daily lives. They pick up a fresh beverage every day, and memorize the menu anew each time new additions join the classic lineup. That happens more often than you might think, as the beverage giant works to keep things interesting for its frequent customers.

Some drinks are popular enough to earn a permanent spot on the menu, which others emerge as seasonal or limited items that later disappear to join an array of interesting, but ultimately lackluster, drink options. That won’t change with 2024, so if you’re looking to try out the chain’s fresh summer selection, make sure to do it soon.

Starbucks’ new summer drinks

The chain by no means needs it, but if you’re just dying to put more money in its overflowing coffers, its new summer menu has a assembly of options tailor-made for the year’s hottest months.

First in the lineup are a trio of refreshers, each offering up popping raspberry flavored pearls, like boba, to add some extra intrigue to the drinks. The Summer-Berry Refresher leads the pack with its combination of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavor all served up over those raspberry flavored pearls, but the Summer-Berry Lemonade is just behind. It combines those same pearls with lemonade and Starbucks’ Summer-Berry Refreshers for a perfect poolside drink. The final Refresher in the lineup eliminated dairy and replaces it with coconut milk, which blends with those same Summer-Berry Refreshers and pearls to make the new Summer Skies Drink.

This summer will also see the return of the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, a fan-favorite option from last year. The cold brew adds rich macadamia syrup to some Starbucks Cold Brew and tops it all off with toasted cookie crumbles and white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam.

