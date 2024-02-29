How to order a Medicine Ball on the Starbucks app

The recipe behind the viral drink that will make you feel better.

Starbucks fans have been creating their own recipes and customizing their drink for what seems like forever.

Many of these fan-created recipes have gone viral online, and employees will see an influx of elaborate customization as customers try to recreate viral drinks. Sometimes these customizations become so popular that Starbucks has no choice but to add them to the menu.

The Pink Drink, for example, was popularized by James Charles and was soon added as an official menu item.

One of the more recent viral fan-made beverages is the medicine ball. Fans claim that this hot tea drink will cure any cold like magic. Though it’s just a mix of common cold remedies like honey, citrus, and mint, people swear the Starbucks version has healing powers.

According to Homegrounds, the original drink consists of hot lemonade, herbal peach tea, spearmint green tea, and a drizzle of honey. Now, it seems that Starbucks has added something similar to its menu under the name Honey Citrus Mint Tea.

@faithcromley99 thank youuuu for the best sick tea drink ever @Starbucks 🖤 ♬ original sound – Faith Cromley

If you’re looking to order this drink on the app, first search for it under that name. Tap “Customize” and then add lemonade, two pumps of Honey Blend under “Add Sweeteners,” two packets of Honey under “Add Sweetener Packets,” and two pumps of Peppermint Syrup under “Add Syrups.” No need to touch anything else under the customization menu.

Sure you could make something very similar at home, but there’s always something about someone else making it for you, and the special ingredients Starbucks has to offer just add to the healing nature of the ingredients.

The next time you’re feeling a little under the weather give it a try, or even make it at home with mint tea, honey, and a squeeze of lemon.