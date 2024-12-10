Jordan Neely’s death has been at the center of heated debates since his tragic subway encounter in May 2023.

It’s a case that has raised questions about mental health, homelessness, and the limits of self-defense in public spaces. While the courtroom drama is over, with former Marine Daniel Penny acquitted of charges related to Neely’s death, the official cause of death remains a key part of the story.

How did Jordan Neely die?

During the trial, the medical examiner’s testimony left no room for ambiguity. Dr. Cynthia Harris, who conducted Neely’s autopsy, testified that the 30-year-old’s death was caused by “compression of neck (chokehold).” She firmly stated, “It’s my medical opinion that there are no alternative reasonable explanations for Mr. Neely’s death.”

Neely’s encounter with Penny unfolded on an uptown F train. Witnesses described Neely as agitated, shouting at passengers, throwing his jacket, and voicing despair over his lack of food and water. At one point, he reportedly made alarming statements about wanting to hurt people and go back to jail. Some passengers even claimed he mentioned being willing to kill. That’s when Penny, who was on his way to the gym after leaving class, stepped in.

According to Penny’s account and his defense team, he acted to protect himself and others. He used a chokehold technique he had learned during his Marine Corps training, a move he described as nonlethal. However, prosecutors argued that Penny went too far, maintaining the chokehold for nearly six minutes, even after Neely had stopped moving.

Altogether, Dr. Harris’s testimony played a pivotal role in the case. She explained that the chokehold directly caused Neely’s death, dismissing claims that other factors, such as synthetic cannabinoids found in Neely’s system, could have contributed. Harris’s findings became a focal point of the trial, as Penny’s defense team argued that he didn’t apply enough pressure to kill Neely and had no intention of doing so.

The legal debate that followed

While Penny’s attorneys presented the chokehold as a reasonable restraint under the circumstances, prosecutors took a different stance. They acknowledged that Penny’s initial intervention could be seen as understandable but argued that his actions became excessive and ultimately fatal.

The jury’s decision to acquit Penny on charges of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter drew mixed reactions. Some viewed the verdict as a victory for self-defense, applauding Penny’s actions as those of someone stepping up during a chaotic situation and branding him a hero. Others were deeply disappointed, framing the outcome as a failure of the justice system to protect vulnerable individuals like Neely, who struggled with mental illness and homelessness.

For many, Neely’s death is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those living on the margins of society. Once a well-known street performer in New York City, he had fallen on hard times, cycling through homelessness and grappling with mental health issues. His story has become a flashpoint in larger conversations about public safety, the treatment of the homeless, and the resources—or lack thereof—available to those in need.In the end, while the jury may have acquitted Penny, the medical evidence leaves no doubt about what caused Neely’s death.

