Man finds 100 venomous snakes hiding in his backyard, and I am never going to mow the lawn ever again

How many snakes would you say is admissible to have in one’s garden or yard? If you were to ask most people, they would likely say “one,” whilst others would accept nothing over a round “zero.” But, if you happen to live in Australia, having but one serpent in your backyard must constitute a best-case scenario.

Nonetheless, nothing could prepare Sydney resident David Stein for the sheer number of red-bellied black snakes that would be uncovered – and subsequently removed – from his house’s sizable backyard. When he was called to help, snake catcher Dylan Cooper, an employee at Reptile Relocation Sydney, was prepared to remove the same number of reptiles Stein had spotted: four.

But not even the professional catcher could have ever anticipated that he would be walking away from Stein’s residence with 5 female snakes and their 97 babies, for a total of 102 critters.

In a TV interview with Sunrise, homeowner David Stein described how, the previous week, he’d gone down into his backyard to have a look around. That’s when he spotted a handful of snakes congregating around the mulch, an unexpected sight that gave him “the shivers and the shudders.” At the time, he assumed there were only about half a dozen. But, as it would turn out, there were a dozen red-bellied black snakes times six, all gathered underneath two large piles of mulch.

Female red bellies tend to band together when they are about to give birth and can have up to 30 offspring. That’s precisely how the count went up to 102, as one pregnant snake, who had already been caught, spawned 29 babies inside the bag while Dylan Cooper was still busy collecting the others.

According to the Associated Press, Cory Kerewaro, the owner of Reptile Relocation Sydney, said that the only other massive haul the company had participated in consisted of 30 non-venomous carpet pythons who, unlike the red bellies, are viviparous, meaning, they lay eggs instead of giving birth.

Not mean, just misunderstood

Ophidiophobia is the clinical name given to an extreme fear of snakes. I remember acquiring a comparable aversion when – story time – at around 11 years old, I was exploring the vast garden of my friend’s grandma’s property. The two of us were going down the stone steps to explore deeper inward when I noted at the last minute that I was about to step on a garden hose in the middle of the path.

Well, that “garden hose” started hissing and thrashing wildly under the sole of my sneaker as soon as I set it down. In a panic, I ended up kicking the dark snake straight at my friend’s face who was down a few steps ahead and at eye-level with my shoe. I did not find out how he untangled the predicament I unceremoniously forced upon him. The last thing I saw was his bulging eyes as the not-a-garden-hose flew in his direction before I spun around and dashed back inside, all the while shrieking like a maniac.

Nevertheless, I care deeply about all animals and, when I’ve had snakes in my garden, I’ve always insisted they be relocated. These red-bellied black snakes were also released back into the wild. Unfortunately, as can be a fear-induced human tendency, Sunrise’s anchor implied without outright specifying that the snakes ought to be killed instead. Thankfully, that would be illegal as this species is protected under Australian law.

Although venomous, red bellies are actually quite shy and docile. Furthermore, their venom is not known to have ever been fatal to a human being. It’s used to attack the nervous system of smaller reptiles, amphibians, and tiny mammals – some of which pests they can help regulate. So, while we may feel compelled to want to eliminate the source of our fears and hatred, oftentimes empathy and a little understanding can go a long way. For these 5 mammas and their 97 babies, it meant the difference between life and death. I feel like there is a parallel to be drawn here, especially poignant to the times we’re living.

