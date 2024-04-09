Shake Shack free chicken sandwiches, explained

Don’t you just love it when restaurants are beefing with each other, aside from all the drama, it usually results in a win for the customer in some way or another.

This week Shake Shack and Chick-fil-A have beef… or should I say chicken? As the former is offering customers a free chicken sandwich when they spend a minimum of $10 every Sunday until the end of this month. So if you want a free chicken sandwich all you have to do is show up on the 14th, 21st, or 28th of April and spend $10, what a bargain!

Many online have already pointed out that this seems like a not-so-subtle way of throwing shade at Chick-fil-A.

Why is Shake Shack offering free chicken sandwiches?

The chicken sandwich wars are a long and bloody piece of history. Fine, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but these two restaurants have been taking shots at each other regarding their chicken for a while now, and now it looks like Shake Shack might have the high ground. The free sandwich offer was advertised shortly after Chick-fil-A announced that the chain would be changing its policy regarding the use of antibiotic-free chicken.

“To maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us, Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM) starting in the Spring of 2024.”

Overusing antibiotics can lead to superbugs which are more resistant and deadly to humans according to an article from PIRG. While the statement specifies the use of antibiotics not important to human medicine it’s still a step in the wrong direction, as an article from Healthline points out it “could encourage a shift in the entire industry away from prioritizing the well-being of animals and the health of consumers.” Also, antibiotics in meat are generally less healthy for us to eat as they can affect the gut among other things.

Eat more antibiotic-free chicken…on Sundays…on us. 🙂



Snag a FREE Chicken Shack with purchase*, every Sunday in April. *Terms apply: https://t.co/sVZhhuE4aD pic.twitter.com/2qhuYZozxw — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) April 7, 2024

The strong response to Chick-fil-A going back on their commitment meant Shake Shack couldn’t resist the urge to get one over on their competition. On the restaurant’s blog it advertises the chicken sandwich offer, with the slogan “eat more antibiotic-free chicken” a play on Chick-fil-A’s slogan of “Eat mor chikin.” The blog continues, boasting a sandwich that “outshines its competition […] it’s made with antibiotic-free chicken, something not everyone can say these days…”

It seems even the day of the offer being Sunday was specifically chosen as another way to troll Chick-fil-A as the chain has never opened on Sundays. Basically, the whole offer is a publicity stunt purely to humiliate Chick-fil-A, but hey, at least we get to benefit. So if you’re upset about the policy change you can head on over to Shake Shack and console yourself with a free, healthier sandwich this month.