‘Sister Wives’ season 19 release date, confirmed

Looks like the wait is finally over. The Brown family is set to return to our screens as TLC has officially announced the premiere date for Sister Wives season 19. So mark your calendars for Sunday, Sept.15, at 10 pm ET/PT, when the polygamous family’s slow decline continues.

This upcoming season promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, packed with major life changes, new relationships, and devastating loss. The trailer, recently released by TLC, offers a sneak peek into the drama that’s about to unfold. One of the main storylines will focus on Christine Brown’s blossoming romance with David Woolley. Viewers will get to witness their journey from their first date to their eventual marriage. The cameras were rolling as Christine introduced David to her family, including her ex-husband Kody.

When can you watch season 19 of Sister Wives?

Speaking of Kody, he’s facing the aftermath of his split from three of his four wives. The trailer shows tense conversations between Kody and Meri, his first wife, as they officially end their 32-year marriage. Janelle, another ex-wife, is also shown contemplating legal action regarding their shared property.

Robyn, Kody’s only remaining wife, appears to be struggling with the new family dynamic. In an emotional moment, she expresses feeling like “the idiot who got left behind”.

The season will also touch on Meri’s move back to Utah and her efforts to get an official “release” from their former church, which is essentially their version of a divorce. Tragically, the show will also address the death of Garrison Brown, Kody and Janelle’s son, who passed away in March 2024. The family will come together to mourn and celebrate his life.

With all these changes, Kody describes the family situation as “total civil war”, setting the stage for what’s sure to be a dramatic and emotionally charged season. As the Brown family navigates these new pathways, Sister Wives season 19 promises to give viewers an intimate look at how they’re adapting to life after polygamy. With a mix of budding love and devastating heartache, this upcoming season has the potential to be one of the most captivating yet.

