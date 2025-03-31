Someone call Indiana Jones: Declassified files reveal secret CIA project used psychics to track down the Ark of the Covenant

If recent declassified files are to be believed then the Ark of the Covenant is real and the CIA knows it’s location — okay, they sort of know it’s location — okay, the CIA doesn’t have a clue where it is, but they’re sure it’s real — okay, they’re pretty sure it’s real — okay, they’re not sure at all.

No matter how crazy the conspiracy theory, it seems as if there’s always a declassified CIA file to back it up. Last week we saw CIA files that claimed Adolf Hitler was alive and well in 1955 and this week we have files claiming the CIA knows where the legendary Ark of the Covenant, which supposedly contains the Ten Commandments, is. The world really is feeling insane right now, I mean Nazi conspiracies and lost arks? Are we sure that the Indiana Jones films weren’t documentaries?

The files relating to the lost Ark were actually declassified in 2000, but they’ve only recently gotten mainstream attention. They detail a secret project, known as “Project Sun Streak,” which saw the CIA use psychics to project their consciousness and remotely view the Ark and its location.

Project Sun Streak explained

It all sounds a little bit out there, but let’s give the CIA a chance here, they may be onto something. The file in question relates to one of the clairvoyants known as “Viewer #32” who was tasked with finding and identifying the mythical Ark. However, they allegedly weren’t informed about what they were supposed to be looking for.

Image via cia.gov

Viewer #32 gave vague details of a location in the Middle East in which there was an “object” they described as a container with “another container inside of it.” They described how this container looked, claiming it to be “fashioned of wood, gold, and silver,” and that it was “Similar in shape to a coffin and is decorated with seraphim.”

Image via cia.gov

This sounds an awful lot like the numerous depictions we’ve seen of the Ark of the Covenant across culture, including the 1981 film, Raiders of the Lost Ark. All this comes from a supposed psychic who apparently didn’t know they were looking for this fabled religious object. They also gave a few indicators as to the location and even provided a few sketches.

Image via cia.gov

Interestingly, Viewer #32 also claimed that the container was protected by entities who would use a “power unknown to us” to destroy anyone who tried to open the Ark before “the time is deemed correct.”

Let’s be real for a second

While it’s cool to imagine that the Ark and psychic projection are all real, we have to be a bit more skeptical about this. First of all, why couldn’t this remote viewer give us a specific location when everything else in their description was specific? Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer and the first participant in the remote viewing project, John McMoneagle, told the New York Post that the search for the Ark was “a waste of time.”

“If someone claims that remote viewing proves the existence of something, such as the Ark of the Covenant, they must produce the Ark to substantiate their claim.”

Unfortunately, it seems the CIA was unable to locate and prove the existence of the container Remote Viewer #32 claimed to have seen. Of course, we all know in reality the Ark of the Covenant is actually being kept at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

