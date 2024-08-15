The Famous Amos story, explained

Famous Amos cookies are pretty much bite sized moments of bliss, so we can easily see why interest surrounding them is so high.

For about five decades now, it has become one of the most iconic cookie brands around the world. Unsurprisingly, the delicious cookies are made using an original family recipe by the founder, Wally Amos, and his aunt. And while there are a ton of copycats around the web, you won’t find anything quite like the original.

Now, 49 years after founding the company, Wally Amos has passed away, but the legacy of these cookies is very much alive and thriving. That being said, the Famous Amos cookies have become a hot topic in the realm of delectable desserts.

The origins of the iconic Famous Amos cookies, explained

Wally Amos initially founded Famous Amos in 1975 at a bakery on Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood. According to the Famous Amos website: “Big was in, but Wally Amos dared to go small.” This quote reflects the brand’s popular bite-sized cookies, which emerged at a time when larger chunks of dough were all the rage.

Amos used a family recipe to create what the website refers to as “a Hollywood success story.” The cookies were immediately popular in the area and the first few years of business were very profitable. Soon after, the brand became easily recognizable, especially when Amos began selling his cookies in supermarkets. This marketing move was the blueprint for other brands like Starbucks and Baskin-Robbins, who followed suit and began making sales through supermarkets as well.

Interestingly, the Famous Amos story is not without its lumpy moments. The company hasn’t always been successful, as financial struggles led Amos to selling a majority interest in the company in 1984. Since then, Famous Amos has passed through multiple owners and is now under the parent company of Ferrero Group, which owns brands like Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tac.

Wally Amos dies at 88

Wally Amos was born in Tallahassee, Florida. He moved to New York City when he was 12 years old and enrolled at the Food Trades Vocational High School, where his love for cooking and baking began. He would bake cookies with his aunt, who he developed the Famous Amos recipe with.

Amos subsequently dropped out of high school and joined the Air Force, but after being honorably discharged, his passion for baking took over once again. He worked as a talent agent at William Morris Agency, and he would send homemade cookies to celebrities to invite them to work with his agency. Eventually, with the urging of his friends, he started the Famous Amos company with a loan from Marvin Gaye, who he had represented as an agent, and Helen Reddy.

Beyond his cookie kingdom, Amos was also known for his literacy advocacy. He worked with Literacy Volunteers of America to help teach adults how to read, and he even wrote a few books himself. He also hosted a TV show called Learn to Read where he –you guessed it– taught people how to read.

Amos died on Aug. 13, 2024, after battling with dementia. A statement put out by his family said that he died peacefully in his home and that his wife, Carol, was with him. The statement, which was signed by his children, Sarah, Michael, Gregory, and Shawn Amos, called Famous Amos: “a great American success story and a source of Black pride.”

