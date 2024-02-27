The Hyundai class action lawsuit, explained

You know you’ve messed up as a car manufacturer when people are making memes on TikTok about how easy your cars are to steal. 2023 was a real nightmare year for the likes of Hyundai and Kia and now the companies have landed in some pretty heavy legal troubles.

It started with a TikTok

Anything can happen on TikTok, a little over a year ago a trend began in which masked individuals were breaking into Kia and Hyundai model cars, LifeHack reports. The videos were basically a how-to for hot wiring as the individuals, who called themselves the ‘Kia Boys,’ showed how easy it was to actually commit the crime, all one needed was a screwdriver and a USB.

The group became pretty notorious in their home town of Milwaukee for stealing thousands of cars and taking them for joyrides, according to TikToker Tommy G who spoke with people affected as well as the Kia Boys themselves. Whilst obviously the Kia Boys are far from innocent, people quickly took issue with the manufacturers behind the cars, a huge chunk of cars being stolen were Hyundai and Kia models. This was because of the vehicles’ shabby anti-theft systems, things that other cars have like engine immobilizers were not present making them easy pickings.

The Code of Federal Regulations states the following:

“Each vehicle must have a starting system which, whenever the key is removed from the starting system prevents: (a) The normal activation of the vehicle’s engine or motor; and (b) Either steering, or forward self-mobility, of the vehicle, or both.”

Obviously both car companies failed to follow the regulations with their vehicles leaving them open to such a lawsuit. According to LifeHack, the lawsuit covers 5 million 2011-2022 models that lack the required anti-theft systems.

The class action lawsuit

Everyone wants their pound of flesh and they’re coming for Kia and Hyundai. Last year the two companies reached a $200 million settlement with $145 million expected to go towards customers affected by the recent uptick in thefts. This year that settlement received preliminary approval from the courts although customers won’t be able to get any compensation until final approval is given. Once that happens notices will be mailed out and they will be able to start making their claims.

What kind of compensation will those affected get?

Customers who make a claim can seek compensation for any costs which would have arisen from the theft or attempted theft of the vehicle if those costs weren’t covered by insurance. They may also be eligible for certain upgrades which would address the lack of an immobilizer, if their vehicle is ineligible for the upgrade the customer may seek reimbursements up to $300 to cover anti-theft items such as a steering wheel lock and other such security measures.

For those affected it could take months to receive compensation for any damages experienced. The hearing date for the final approval isn’t until July 15th this year and then people will still have to go through the whole claims process.

Car owners aren’t the only ones seeking compensation

Insurance companies are also out for blood seeking compensation for insurance payouts to the tune of $1 billion. In November Kia and Hyundai tried to have the whole suit dismissed according to Motor1. They were unsuccessful and so will now have to face yet another lawsuit in the courts this year.