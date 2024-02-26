A viral TikTok with over a million likes and 13 million views about a baby “accidentally” calling 911 has been making the rounds lately, catching people’s attention with the pure madness of the story. You know how they say some things are too good to be true? This is one of those cases.

A man named Wesley posted a video from his wife’s account Candacenysm. “If you saw the news in Oklahoma last night,” he says in the video, “yes the SWAT team really did come and yes it was all because of my one-year-old toddler.”

He then goes on to tell a story about how he was playing the popular game Fortnite, and his toddler snuck in quietly and he didn’t notice. He says she grabbed his phone unbeknownst to him, and that she must have accidentally tapped the emergency SOS setting.

He claims the 911 operator then heard him say “He’s dead. No! I got him! Come back to the house and we’ll wait for his boy.” Then his wife screams, and six men with guns rush in and do a sweep of the house while Wesley and family are forced to face a wall.

He says he eventually worked out what happened, but that “it was the most terrifying Tuesday night of my life.” That’s the whole story, which got picked up by news outlets around the world. Why wouldn’t it? The truth always comes out eventually though.

Multiple news outlets and various TikToks confirm that the story indeed did not happen. KOCO 5 News said they spoke with OKC police, and they confirmed that the whole thing was a work of TikTok fiction, and they never went to the house.



The explanation for why he lied? The age-old catch all for TikTok: it was “satire.” Of course it was — but was it the baby’s idea?