‘There is a hole in my heart’: What happened to Grizzly 399?

While there are many famous grizzlies in Yellowstone, chances are you’ve heard of Grizzly 399, who’s unarguably the most popular.

For nearly two decades, this incredible bear captured the hearts of nature lovers, photographers, and tourists alike as she roamed Grand Teton National Park, often right along roadsides. What’s even cuter is that she often had her cubs close by. Grizzly 399’s fans followed her every move, snapping photos, sharing sightings, and celebrating each new litter she welcomed into the world. However, the world’s yet to recover following some heartbreaking news about Yellowstone’s most famous grizzly bear.

What happened to Grizzly 399?

The most famous grizzly bear in the world, Grizzly 399, was struck and killed by a car last night. 😢😭😢😭😢 I can’t really explain how rekt I feel by the loss of a wild animal, but she meant so much to so many of us. She birthed and raised about 25 cubs to adulthood – more than… pic.twitter.com/iJPLWSNgWU — BrynnAlise (@brynnalisephoto) October 23, 2024

Sadly, the legendary Grizzly 399’s story took a tragic turn on Oct. 23.She died after being hit by a car in the Snake River Canyon south of Jackson. The accident has been confirmed by authorities as unavoidable, and took the life of the famous treasure. Interestingly, the driver wasn’t speeding, distracted, or doing anything reckless, so no charges were filed. But despite this, the news has devastated those who’ve followed 399’s journey, from park visitors and wildlife biologists to the 60,000-plus Instagram followers of her dedicated account.

The National Park Service identified 399 through her ear tags and microchip, but the scene of the accident was tough for all involved. In fact, the Subaru that hit her sustained enough damage to need towing, and authorities have since reminded visitors of the risks that wildlife face from roadways. Sadly, Grizzly 399 isn’t the only one; Between 2009 and 2023, 49 grizzlies died from vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone area.

399’s last litter included a yearling cub who, thankfully, was not involved in the incident. As of now, its whereabouts are unknown, but the Park Service has been monitoring the area. Wildlife biologists hope that the cub, though young, will be able to survive on its own with some luck and instinct.

A Grizzly to remember

At 28 years old, Grizzly 399 was a true icon in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. She stood around seven feet tall and weighed roughly 400 pounds, and she lived a life that far exceeded the average for grizzly bears in the wild. Over the years, 399 gave birth to 18 cubs across eight litters, including a memorable set of four in 2020. Fans regularly shared the news about her online, spreading her story far beyond the park’s boundaries.

There’s no question that Grizzly 399 was more than just a regular ol’ bear. She represented a connection to the wild that many of us rarely get to experience. From online communities, to eager photographers scouring park roads, her fans loved her for her resilience and strength, not only as a bear, but as a mother. She was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, as grizzlies only live to be 25 years old on average.

Today, Grizzly 399 leaves behind a legacy that highlights both the beauty of nature and the challenges that wildlife faces in today’s world. Though she’s no longer with us, her memory will endure, inspiring those who admired her to continue advocating for the majestic animals of Yellowstone. And remember, if you’re ever in an area populated by wildlife, keep your eyes peeled, and drive carefully.

