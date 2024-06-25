Walmart Texas Roadhouse rolls: Where to buy, price, and more

We’ve all been there, making those “just one more roll” promises we never keep. But now, those Texas Roadhouse rolls are breaking out of the restaurant scene and heading straight for Walmart shelves.

Texas Roadhouse already sells their steak sauce, gold sauce, and cactus blossom seasoning blend there. But the rolls, the crown jewel of the Texas Roadhouse experience, have been notably absent. Soft, warm, covered in just the right amount of butter and sweetness, Texas Roadhouse rolls basically the reason half of us even step into Texas Roadhouse. Originating from the restaurant’s commitment to kick off every meal with a bang, these rolls have become almost as famous as their steaks.

Where to buy the Roadhouse rolls?

For those looking to enjoy these rolls at home, Texas Roadhouse has already made it quite convenient through their website and mobile app. Customers can place orders for pickup, which includes rolls and cinnamon honey butter. Some locations may also offer delivery through third-party services like DoorDash, UberEats, or Grubhub. But now we can also buy our favorite roll from Walmart.

Of course, we have the ever-reliable food influencer Markie Devo to thank for breaking this earth-shattering news. According to his Instagram post, the rolls will be hitting Walmart shelves in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio by the end of the month. But don’t despair if you’re not in one of those states – there’s talk of a potential national expansion in fall 2024 if the test is successful. Fingers crossed, because I don’t think I can handle the FOMO of knowing people in other states are living their best roll-filled lives.

Rumor has it that Texas Roadhouse might even be releasing some new roll variants. While the classic roll is what made Texas Roadhouse a household name, the restaurant occasionally introduces variations to the classic recipe during special promotions or holiday seasons. These might include additions like Garlic Butter and Herb rolls. However, these variants are often limited and not as regularly available as the classic sweet rolls. The constant, however, remains the fluffy texture and the mouth-watering cinnamon honey butter.

Price speculation

As of now, there’s no official word on the pricing. If I had to guess, I’d say we’re looking at somewhere between $4.99 to $7.99 for a pack. Any less and it’s practically a steal deal. Any more and you might as well consider going to the nearest restaurant and eat your weight in rolls there. It also depends on how many rolls they decide to cram into each package.

