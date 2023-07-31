‘It’s gonna be 100% more helpful than aliens’: Jordan the Stallion reveals Texas Roadhouse honey butter recipe that’ll make you forget all about the alien conversation

At this point, you’d have to be living under a rock to not have heard about the current so-called “alien crisis” happening in the world right now. After a recent congressional hearing featured UFO whistleblower David Grusch claiming that the U.S. government has been in contact with aliens for years and harbors UFOs in its possession, many heads were undoubtedly scratched the minute it was discovered that average citizens truly weren’t concerned at all. Instead, we’re concerned with how outrageous gas prices are and how high our rent continues to be.

Interestingly enough, these thoughts were perfectly echoed over on TikTok by famed user Jordan the Stallion, with the ever-popular TikToker instead shifting focus on the step-by-step recipe for Texas Roadhouse’s acclaimed honey butter which is often served beside a basket of delicious bread rolls. You’re hungry just thinking about it, aren’t you? With ingredients such as a stick of butter, honey, cinnamon, and powdered sugar blended together to give us a fantastic toast topping — then we simply don’t have time to hear about aliens.

And if you simply think that folks prioritizing the price of their rent and insanely high gas prices over aliens isn’t true, then we’ll let the following comment below do the talking for us:

Screengrab via TikTok / @alexander_xavier_

All of this is not to say that the concept of aliens existing and being at our disposal isn’t terrifying, but when you consider the fact that those same aliens certainly aren’t going to help us pay our rent and fill up our refrigerator with necessary groceries, then it’s difficult to give it more than a single thought when we’re all just out here trying to survive.