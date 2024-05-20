‘What in the Game of Thrones?’: Woman claims she’s married to her 74-year-old uncle and cheated on him with her stepson/cousin

People share way too much on TikTok. Sometimes it’s shocking tea that everyone cannot get enough off, like the woman who told the tale of how her husband cheated on her with her mom. Other times people share such odd behavior that everyone agrees they probably should’ve kept it to themselves, such as the lady who went to crazy lengths to impress her crush.

Somtimes, though, the crazy stories people share on TikTok are just too crazy to be real. Take Plastic Amie, for instance, who went viral for telling tale of her supposed wild marriage, one so eyebrow-raising it would shock even the Targaryens and the Starks. According to Amie, her husband is her 74-year-old former uncle through marriage… who she claims to have cheated on with her stepson (aka her cousin).

With an impressively straight face, Amie talks us through how her “husband” was once married to her aunt and, having known her since birth, they eventually got together when she was an adult. She “admits” to having had an affair with her stepson, Hugo, but now she and Hugo hate each other so she’s gotten him and his “horrible siblings” removed from her husband’s will. These days, she claims her hubbie is in a care home but even though he “smells like a dirty hamster cage” Amie still thinks he looks as “handsome” as Bruce Willis.

Amie’s delivery makes it hard to guess, but a glimpse at the bio on her profile makes clear that she makes “satirical” videos, so everyone breathe, it’s highly unlikely she actually is married to her uncle and had an affair with her stepson/cousin. Nonetheless, the comments to her video are full of those either stunned by her revelations or admonishing her for her transgressions.

“What in the Game of Thrones?” someone wrote. “I can’t tell if you’re joking,” another admitted. Someone else was waiting for a “gotcha!” moment that never occurred: “The gasp is GUSPED when the punchline didn’t happen.” Meanwhile, another thinks people need to keep their dirty laundry off TikTok: “Remember when we had diaries?! please let’s bring them back.” Some hope Amie is ashamed: “You broke your aunts heart and are proud of that. how sad for you and your family.”

Of course, some are sharp enough to put together what’s really happening here: the shots of Amie’s “husband” at her wedding, with her “Aunt Jenny,” and even holding her as a baby could well be family snaps of her with her parents. “He is your Dad, right?” one Sherlock Holmes may have guessed correctly. Honestly, it’s almost a shame that this video is likely a skit as one scorching comment would’ve roasted Amie’s alleged husband to a crisp. “Does he cut dog’s hair,” someone wrote, “because he’s definitely a groomer.”

