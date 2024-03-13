‘The tea is scalding’: Woman discovers husband’s affair with her own mother thanks to a secret tattoo

“When I was married, my husband had an affair with my mom. And at some point in their four-month relationship, my mother got a tattoo for him.” As TikTok opening lines go, that one’s up there with the best of them for ensuing we’re going to watch the full thing no matter what.

TikTok users are always after the hottest gossip, but katenacious (brilliant username there, by the way) didn’t so much spill the tea with this revelation as throw the scalding beverage straight in our faces. We’ve heard of cheaters attempting to throw the blame on those that exposed them, but an extramarital affair with your mother-in-law? And not just that, but an affair that’s exposed by a secret tattoo? This tea is almost too hot to swallow but you know we’re going to drink it down in one gulp anyway.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTLLG1cjh/

In the latest episode of “TikTok Teaches Us All People Are Awful,” Katenacious explains that it all kicked off during an innocuous family shopping trip. When asked for her thoughts on a swimsuit her mom was buying, the TikToker noticed a new tattoo she hadn’t seen before on her mother’s ribcage. Upon asking about the tattoo, Katenacious’ mom immediately covered it up and denied that she even had it. Later, the TikToker asked around and discovered that while she hadn’t known about her mom’s new tattoo, everyone else in her family knew… Including her husband.

The tattoo was obviously romantic in nature, as Katenacious explained that it was either a heart or infinity symbol inside which was written “Please love me forever” (“Can you say desperate?” she quips). Katenacious was aware her mother was having several affairs at this point, as her parents weren’t on speaking terms, so initially she figured it was simply for one of her lovers. A few weeks later, Katenacious found out the truth: her mom was having an affair with her daughter’s spouse, and suddenly the tattoo made sense. “I was like, ‘Oh, that tattoo was for my husband!'”

How did things end for Katenacious and her family? She divorced her husband, with whom she has twin daughters, but her mother and her father actually got back together, although the TikToker has now cut ties with her mom herself. “It’s so funny to me because now my dad took my mom back, they’re still together, they’re still married and every time that my dad has to see her body, she’s got that brand on her that she got from my husband,” she said, with perfect shade.

The really ironic thing? Katenacious and her mother had once got matching tattoos. “I’ve been spending the last two years lasering that s*** off,” she admitted, before offering a warning to others: “Laser tattoo removal hurts so much worse than getting a tattoo.” So, for anyone out there planning on getting wholesome mother-daughter matching tattoos, maybe first make sure that your body art is definitely all that you’re sharing.