‘That’s beside the point’: Chipotle cheater displays impressive mental gymnastics as he blames breakup on the woman who exposed him

It’s possible a confirmed cheater didn’t think his argument through properly when he went to confront the woman who had exposed his infidelity to his girlfriend after spotting her in a Chipotle.

According to her viral TikTok post, Natalia Cestti — whose bio reads “yes i expose cheaters” — was shooting a video while dining in the restaurant when a man out of frame blasted her for “ruining” his relationship, which he claims lasted four years until she publicly revealed that he was cheating on his partner. The incredulous TikToker holds back a laugh and asks, “I’m sorry, did you cheat on her?” The man takes a moment to formulate a response, but the best he can come up with is “That’s beside the point,” before continuing to foist the blame on Cestti.

Upon being criticized for “making it bad for us guys,” Cestti responded, “Maybe don’t cheat in the first place and then you won’t get exposed.” With his rock-solid logic crumbling before him, the man mumbles “It’s fine, enjoy your day, whatever” before leaving Cestti to stare dumbfounded at the camera.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok cannot fathom the unmitigated gall of this guy. “He ran away cause you told the truth… AGAIN,” wrote one flabbergasted commenter. “Him not taking accountability? Typical.. boy bye,” roasted another. “Thank you girl for your services.” On the other hand, some aren’t convinced all is as it seems here, with several comments accusing the video of being a skit. It certainly is handy that the camera was already filming before the exchange happened, and while the delivery of the cheater in question actually seems pretty genuine Cestti certainly doesn’t seem all that surprised by his random IRL appearance.

The reason it’s so hard to tell whether this is fake or not is because it’s all too easy to believe that a cheating boyfriend wouldn’t take responsibility for his actions. But how common is cheating anyway? In 2016, Donald Trump accused Hilary Clinton of being unfaithful to her husband, Bill Clinton, to which Rudy Guiliani backed up his claims by saying “everybody” cheats. This inspired the University of Utah to dive into the figures and it was determined that about 20-25% of married men cheat on their partners, with 10-15% of married women doing the same. These stats are said to have remained largely steady over the past two decades.

In other words, no, not everybody cheats so anybody who does needs to accept culpability when the mess inevitably hits the fan — or TikTok, in this case.