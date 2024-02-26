Donald Trump Jr, who has the mental acuity of a marshmallow, reveals obsession with Biden’s bedroom fitness

Just when you think the Trump family can’t get any more pathetic, Donald Trump Jr. reminds the world of his existence. The child of the former president has grabbed hold of the increasingly bizarre new conservative trend of being obsessed with other people’s genitals, and taken it to another level. That, or he’s just letting his fantasies win in public.

In reference to a comment the president made about his marriage being helped by “good sex,” Trump Jr. attempted a joke about Biden being too old for viagra to take effect.

There’s literally no amount of Viagra on earth that’s going to give Joe Biden (who can barely walk without falling over) wood. Just stop!



The more desperate they become trying to make him seem young and vibrant the more obvious it is to everyone that he’s not up to any task! https://t.co/8gTNvKuPcG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 25, 2024

Biden has been married to his second wife Jill since 1977. They tied the knot two years after knowing each other, and four years after Biden’s first wife and infant daughter were tragically killed in a car accident. The pair often appear alongside each other for public events.

Trump Jr.’s father, Donald Trump has been married three times, and has famously cheated on his wives throughout their relationships. His current wife, Melania Trump, has been an increasingly peripheral figure during her husband’s political career. He recently referred to her by the name Mercedes in a speech, and it’s been widely reported that the pair do not live together. One of the many court cases Trump is involved in at the moment involves the fact he paid the adult film actress Stormy Daniels for sex, which happened during his marriage.

In a sworn deposition in 1991, his first wife Ivana claimed that Trump violently raped her and pulled chunks of her hair out, reportedly because of his issues around his own hair plugs. One woman Trump has been creepily obsessed with is his daughter Ivanka, who he has said he would date if she wasn’t his daughter.

The Trumps aren’t the only prominent conservative figures who seem to be obsessed with the private parts of the Biden clan. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly shown pictures of Hunter Biden’s penis on the floor of Congress, despite being told that it may constitute a revenge porn crime. With that said, this does seem to be the first time the younger Trump has thrown his hat into the genital commenting ring, but he’s done so in spectacular fashion.

Of course, the internet has found the humor in Trump Jr.’s little outburst. Reddit, as always, has been a great hivemind for puns and jokes.

While this is obviously childish and ridiculous from Trump Jr., it all stems from one of the Republican Party’s major attack lines for the upcoming election: that Biden is too old to run for a second term. However, much like conservative obsessions with child grooming and an apparent dislike of the LGBTQ+ community, this is very much a case of accusations being admissions, as Trump is also clearly suffering from several physical and mental issues, and has been for quite some time.

Donald Trump’s cognitive decline is well documented and is obvious even to the untrained eye. If Republicans were making a wider point about the average age of American politicians being too high (Biden included), then that would be fair enough, but while they complain about Pelosi and the president, they are also creating cringe-worthy art that shows the diaper wearing presumptive Republican nominee as Superman, showing that once again this isn’t a moral thing, but a purely political attack line.