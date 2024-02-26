How many tattoos does Florence Pugh have?

Tattoos are a great way of expressing oneself, and if you don’t believe me, just ask Florence Pugh, the Dune: Part Two star who has amassed a small collection of cool ink fans can’t get enough of.

How many tattoos does the Midsommar star actually have? For starters, she has never been afraid to be bold and do her own thing, and the same applies to the art on her skin. She often shares pics of her tattoos ⏤ from the first tattoo of a bee she got in 2019 to the maypole inspired by one of her first big films ⏤ on her Instagram account, but fans have spotted a few new ones since. What’s cool about a lot of them is that they look like stick-and-pokes, but it’s hard to tell if that’s really the case. Typically, stick-and-pokes are a tad more painful than the guns used in a traditional tattoo parlor.

Florence Pugh’s tattoos, explained

Image via Florence Pugh/Instagram

While it’s possible that she may have more, fans have been able to spot four tattoos on Pugh’s skin in total, all of which can be seen on her arms and wrist. As mentioned, the first tattoo she got was of a worker bee, in a post on instagram the actress shared a pic of it. Speaking with Elle in 2021, Pugh explained the origin of the the ink, which was originally supposed to be a snail but for whatever reason she changed her mind and ultimately went with what she has now. (The snail is still a good idea, though, so maybe she can still get that at some point in the future.)

Her next tattoo was the maypole, obviously as a reference to the film Midsommar, which was one of her first major hits on the big screen. She also has another tattoo on her forearm, though it’s sort of hard to tell what it is exactly. While the actress hasn’t really spoken about it or what the ink means, it looks like two arrows pointing toward a deer. The last tattoo we know about is located right above the bee tattoo: a picture of a matchstick with the very useful arrow pointing to it that says “matchstick.”

Does Pugh have more tattoos?

From 2019 to 2021, Pugh went from zero to four tattoos. It can be pretty addicting once you start, so it’s definitely possible she has gotten more in the couple of years since. However, nobody has spotted any new ink on the Marvel star yet, so we can’t confirm whether or not she’s gotten more. Perhaps we’ll have a better look when Thunderbolts finally releases in 2025, though if Pugh’s Yelena Belova costumes mirror what we saw in Black Widow and Hawkeye, maybe not.