Screengrabs via @Of.Prey
Category:
Social Media

‘Were you doing drugs at the time?’: Woman’s obsessive quest to win over crush went from writing him a book, to getting an intimate tattoo

'Delulu queen final boss.' (Limerance is so scary.)
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 12:41 pm

Love can make you do some crazy things. Whether it’s driving across the country for a crush, or confessing your love with a boom box over your head outside of their window, some people are willing to go to great lengths to tell people how they feel.

One user on TikTok inquired to her audience about the craziest thing they’ve done for a crush, and creator Whatever Adomaite delivered.

Her first crush seemed to take quite a toll on her. She was renting a room in the same apartment as this man while she was studying in the Netherlands. Despite only seeing each other a couple of times a week and rarely talking — let alone touching, kissing, or holding hands — she developed a deep, deep crush on him. So much so that she wrote him a book about how she felt.

@of.prey

#stitch with @Jackie Gansky This was dumb and it stays with me forever #crush #crazy #tattoo #truestory

♬ original sound – Jackie Gansky

After presenting this to him, he informed her that he did not reciprocate her feelings, then gave her a doodle he had done when he was high. She decided that the next logical course of action was to have that drawing tattooed in red ink on the center of her chest “because that’s where it hurt the most.”

Whatever Adomaite said her heartbreak was so severe that she didn’t speak for three days, and decided to become a stripper. Because of this, her new tattoo was heavily on display, and it started to get a lot of attention, especially because it left a scar. Some people even commented that it looked like a branding mark you would put on livestock. She took that joke and ran with it, deciding it was much easier to joke that she had been marked like a cow than explain the real origin story of the tattoo, which she showed in a later video.

@of.prey

Replying to @ldnar the tattoo reveal 🙈 I’m sorry if it’s disappointing #tattoo #crush #crazy #reply #fyp #fypシ #bat #vampires #tattoos

♬ original sound – Whatever Adomaite

Commenters were understandably concerned and slightly alarmed by her story of heartbreak, and definitely had their fair share of questions and feedback. Most of which include asking whether or not drugs were involved in this particular series of decisions. Many of them also suggested sharing this particular story with a psychologist.

Whatever Adomaite has been more than happy to answer questions, and has even made follow-up details detailing why she chose to become a stripper, and how long it took her to get over her crush.

@of.prey

Replying to @kivonnac it was only logical 😅🙈 #plottwist #stripper #crush #emancipation #fyp #fypシ

♬ original sound – Whatever Adomaite

If you’re going to do something so extravagant in the name of love, it’s probably some consolation that someday your mistakes will entertain millions of people on TikTok. 3.2 million to be exact.

But it may be best to learn from her story and stick to burning your ex’s stuff in a fireplace and confessing your love via notes on single pages of paper. Just an idea.

Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.