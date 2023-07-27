‘Why is no one talking about this?’: Vincent D’Onofrio quotes Steven Spielberg over recent discussions of UFOs and aliens

The truth is out there, and Vincent D'Onofrio wants to know what it is.

A Congressional hearing about UFOs and aliens has inspired actor Vincent D’Onofrio to ask: “Why is no one talking about this?”

Retired Maj. David Grusch made the jaw-dropping testimony Wednesday that the American government had operated a program to recover and reverse-engineer UAPs (for “unidentified aerial phenomena” — the military’s moniker for UFOs) for multiple decades, according to NPR. Not only that, but the whistleblower claimed that “biologics” which were “non-human” were even recovered from these alleged vessel crash sites. These jarring claims of the alleged government program and its findings —which would be a paradigm shift in our understanding of the universe, let alone America — were categorically denied by the Pentagon, according to the Associated Press.

Over on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, D’Onofrio shared a clip of Grusch talking about the non-human biologics allegedly associated with the UAPs. In a post wondering why people don’t seem to be making a bigger deal about this in day-to-day life, the Daredevil actor said in part: “I haven’t heard anyone having a conversation about this on the street.”

D’Onofrio, who himself played an alien disguised as a human in 1997’s Men in Black, concluded his message with a plea for “wanting to see the facts” and a quote from Steven Speilberg’s Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind.

So are we at the dawn of something new?

Why is no one talking about this?

Lots of likes, lots of views, lots of quote tweets.

Yet I haven't heard anyone having a conversation about this on the street.

This is significant is it not?

I've never seen a UAP and I've never claimed… https://t.co/dZgNC4Yv2X — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 27, 2023

It is notable that Grusch has never claimed to have personally witnessed seeing any of the non-human biologics or extraterrestrial crafts he is referencing: “That was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the [UAP] program I talked to, that are currently still on the program.”

As NPR noted, Grusch explained that his opinions are based on 40 witness interviews that he conducted over a period of four years “in his role with the UAP task force.”

Grusch was one of three military veterans who testified to Congress Wednesday, with the two others being Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves and retired Cmdr. David Fravor. Unlike Grusch, their testimony did involve what they described as eyewitness accounts of seeing UFOs in the field. In fact, a video of Fravor’s 2004 account, in which he described seeing a “Tic Tac” shaped object with no wings fly over the San Diego coast in California, was even made public by the Pentagon in 2020.