What are ‘gate lice’ and what is American Airlines doing to tackle this boarding issue?

American Airlines is introducing new technology to address one of the most frustrating things about air travel’s — passengers who jump the boarding queue, lovingly known as “gate lice.” The carrier has begun testing an innovative system that alerts gate agents when travelers attempt to board ahead of their designated time.

Recommended Videos

The initiative, which employs an “audible signal” to identify line-cutters, is currently being tested at Albuquerque International Sunport and Tucson International Airport. Plans are already in motion to expand the program to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia, according to an American Airlines spokesperson.

“We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process,” the spokesperson told People magazine. “The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team.” American Airlines may finally have a solution to an age-old flying problem Just learned the term "gate lice" for such people and I love it. pic.twitter.com/6e2PL9GZd8 — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) December 19, 2023

I guess the airline is desperate to bring a bit of decorum back to its company, especially considering the string of unfortunate events that it’s been involved in lately. Recent months have seen American Airlines grappling with various customer service issues, from mishandled luggage to flight disruptions. In a particularly notable incident, a professional photographer discovered his equipment completely destroyed after a flight, leading to potential legal action as the airline initially declined to cover the damages. The incident sparked widespread social media outrage, with many users encouraging the photographer to pursue legal recourse.

The boarding process isn’t the only aspect of air travel under scrutiny. In a separate incident that gained significant traction online, an entire plane full of travelers found themselves stranded in the Bahamas without access to basic amenities. The passengers, who were flying from Puerto Rico to Miami, were confined to their gate for over nine hours due to passport restrictions, surviving on nothing but soda and Biscoff cookies.

Other major carriers are also addressing boarding etiquette concerns. United Airlines reports that their gate agents actively monitor the boarding process, while Delta Air Lines has implemented a numbered zone system earlier this year to streamline the procedure. These industry-wide changes reflect growing attention to passenger experience and operational efficiency.

The focus on boarding procedures comes amid heightened tensions at airport gates, exemplified by a recent viral confrontation between staff and passengers during a system-wide IT outage. The incident highlighted the challenges faced by both travelers and airline employees during disruptions.

In an unrelated but slightly dystopian development, New Zealand’s Dunedin Airport recently implemented a “max hug time” rule in their drop-off zone, limiting farewell embraces to three minutes to improve traffic flow. For those needing more time for goodbyes, the airport offers 15 minutes of free parking in their designated car park. Your prolonged public displays of affection are no longer wanted inside the premises.

While American Airlines continues to navigate various operational challenges, the initial results from the new anti-line-cutting technology have been promising, according to company representatives. This just might mark a much needed shift in how airlines manage the boarding process, potentially setting a new standard.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy