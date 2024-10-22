‘This is what I do for a living’: American Airlines passenger gets off plane to discover his photography equipment has been destroyed

Whether it’s giving folks the fight of their lives with a shaky landing or abandoning flyers altogether, American Airlines hasn’t exactly painted itself in a positive light with its passengers.

It shouldn’t be too surprising, then, that the once-respected airline is currently receiving flak yet again after one user on TikTok insisted the airline’s carelessness resulted in the destruction of his camera equipment. While discussing the issue, @britton.hardcastl revealed his career as a passionate filmmaker and photographer, which was unexpectedly affected by the reckless actions of American Airlines employees who mishandled his equipment onto the carousel luggage belt.

“I trusted them with a bag that I checked,” Britton explained, further revealing that all his camera lenses were broken and that he was now unsure of whether or not his cameras would even turn on anymore. “Now I have no way to feed my family,” Britton added while also noting that American Airlines responded to the issue in an email, stating the company is not responsible for damages and will not cover the costs.

@britton.hardcastl I learned the hard way that American Airlines doesnt care about its customers, our bags, or ethics. @American Airlines ♬ original sound – Britton Hardcastle

Britton was notably frustrated in his breakdown of the situation — because who wouldn’t be if their private property just got destroyed due to utter negligence by one of the nation’s most popular airlines? So, Britton decided to do what most of us would do if we were in this headache of a situation — he took to TikTok to share his story and elicit advice from strangers on the internet, all while encouraging people to avoid flying with the airline in the future.

Luckily, Britton’s head-scratching encounter with the airline provoked a wide range of comments — a large portion of fellow TikTokers told him to file a lawsuit against the airline and take the situation to court. Others flat-out tagged the airline’s official TikTok account in the comments. If one thing is certain about TikTok users, they definitely aren’t afraid to outright tag another account in order to get a response.

Of course, this incident is yet another gripe added to the otherwise growing pile at the American Airlines headquarters, with a massive number of complaints and issues from customers and passengers nosediving the airline straight into an endless cauldron of controversy. Forget about wasting customers’ vacation time or creating ridiculously long lines due to mistake after mistake, destroying another person’s property and directly affecting their job and how they make money for their family is undoubtedly as bad as it gets.

For Britton’s sake, taking legal action seems to be the most critical step at this point, especially seeing as several updated videos from the OP suggest his equipment still isn’t working as he shares older videos of his film work on his TikTok account. Let this be a lesson to everyone to take precautions when purchasing a ticket from a specific airline — especially American, due to these recent issues. Then again, perhaps it’s best to simply stick with the train system until further notice. Either that, or we all invest in some Hocus Pocus-inspired broomsticks to travel for the rest of this month, at least.

