Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hudson River Crash
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Category:
FYI

What caused the helicopter crash in the Hudson River?

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the Hudson River crash.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Apr 11, 2025 11:46 am

Authorities are currently investigating after a family of five lost their lives due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River.

Recommended Videos

The aircraft, which was carrying the family of Spanish tourists, crashed into the river at 3:17 pm on Thursday. The victims were identified as Siemens executive, Augustin Escobar, a woman who is believed to be his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children. The pilot was also killed in the accident.

What caused the crash?

The exact cause of the crash is currently still being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. According to CBS News the helicopter left the Wall Street Heliport sometime around 3 pm, flying along the Manhattan skyline before turning back towards the Statue of Liberty. Mere minutes after takeoff the aircraft lost control and plummeted into the waters of the river.

Cellphone footage captured the horrific scene as the helicopter fell upside-down. The footage also shows that the aircraft’s propellers had already detached as it descended. Another video showed the rotors falling into the river after the rest of the helicopter.

According to USA News Today, experts claimed that a mechanical failure may have caused the rotor to detach. Others speculated that the pilot’s actions were to blame for the accident. Investigators are expected to reveal more information later in the day.

Other recent crashes

This latest incident is just another one to add to the list of aviation incidents that have already occurred in 2025. The January 29 incident in Washington D.C. saw widespread media coverage but multiple others have been just as deadly.

This all comes shortly after President Donald Trump made sweeping changes to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transport Security Administration regarding DEI hiring policies. While the blame for the recent spat of aviation accidents can’t be blamed squarely on Trump, the timing is very coincidental.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.