What caused the helicopter crash in the Hudson River?

Authorities are currently investigating after a family of five lost their lives due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River.

The aircraft, which was carrying the family of Spanish tourists, crashed into the river at 3:17 pm on Thursday. The victims were identified as Siemens executive, Augustin Escobar, a woman who is believed to be his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children. The pilot was also killed in the accident.

What caused the crash?

The exact cause of the crash is currently still being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. According to CBS News the helicopter left the Wall Street Heliport sometime around 3 pm, flying along the Manhattan skyline before turning back towards the Statue of Liberty. Mere minutes after takeoff the aircraft lost control and plummeted into the waters of the river.

Cellphone footage captured the horrific scene as the helicopter fell upside-down. The footage also shows that the aircraft’s propellers had already detached as it descended. Another video showed the rotors falling into the river after the rest of the helicopter.

According to USA News Today, experts claimed that a mechanical failure may have caused the rotor to detach. Others speculated that the pilot’s actions were to blame for the accident. Investigators are expected to reveal more information later in the day.

Other recent crashes

This latest incident is just another one to add to the list of aviation incidents that have already occurred in 2025. The January 29 incident in Washington D.C. saw widespread media coverage but multiple others have been just as deadly.

This all comes shortly after President Donald Trump made sweeping changes to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transport Security Administration regarding DEI hiring policies. While the blame for the recent spat of aviation accidents can’t be blamed squarely on Trump, the timing is very coincidental.

